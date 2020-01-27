Ahead of the ongoing 2020 World Leprosy Day and the Lassa Fever sensitization in Yakurr LGA, a team from the State health sector headed by the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu arrives Ugep. A courtesy visit has been paid to the Obol Lopon of Ugep who received the team in his palace.

The Commissioner thanked him for the warm welcome and hospitality shown to her and the State team as she conveyed His Excellency’s warm greetings to him and all his subjects before she briefly pointed out the three major/important issues that brought her down to Ugep which includes; The World Leprosy Day, Larsa Fever Outbreak/sensitization campaign and Diarrhoea disease outbreak. She informed the Obol of the Governor’s order to begin the complete upgrade and overhaul of the Ugep General hospital.

She in each case enumerated the immediate modalities put forth by the CRS Government to address and tackle all this pressing issues assuring him and the Ugep nation as well as the entire State that all hands are on deck to ensure that the State remains free of any form of attack.

Speaking, the Obol Lopon of Ugep Obol Ofem Ubangha Eteng expressed his delight for having the team come not only to his community but also making out time to pay him that respect/homage in his palace. In his words; “This is the Almighty Dr Betta Edu that I’ve been hearing about, the one and only Betta Edu who i even got her contacts before seeing her face to face. I must thank Governor Ben Ayade for appointing you commissioner for Health as your appointment is indeed a round peg in a round hole. Your legacies are spreading across the nooks and cranny of the State and beyond.”

“Governor Ben Ayade loves the Yakurr nation. He response promptly on all our issues and we are so happy with him. We thank him for sending you to us.

He concluded by giving a brief history of the said leprosy day stating that it was first reported in 1918 in Yakurr as a cure center was built in Iyeama and another in mkpani around 1920 same with Obubra when the crowd became too much to manage in Iyeama. He thanked the State Governor for choosing Yakurr and the massive work about to begin in the General Hospital Ugep as he promised to always supervise the ongoing work as was pleaded by the Honorable Commissioner for Health.

Amongst the Health Commissioner are; DG CRSPHCDA Dr Janet Ekpenyong, the Permanent Secretary CRSPHCDA Dr Mark Umah, the Director of public health Dr Iwara Iwara,Director of Administration CRSPHCDA Mr Bassey Evong, Unit head of TBL Dr Offor and a host of others.