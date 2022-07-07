From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, said he will appeal the Abuja Federal High Court judgement which nullified his candidature.

Oborevwori stated this few hours after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja passed a judgement against his candidacy as Delta state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a Press Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Speaker called on all his supporters and indeed all Deltans to remain calm and steadfast in the face of the Judgement, saying that there was no cause for alarm.

According to the Statement; “I wish to appeal to all my supporters, political associates and well wishers to remain calm and law abiding over the Judgement of the Federal Court. There is no need to panic, all is well. We will certainly appeal the Judgement and so let us maintain the peace as all hope is not lost. All is well and it will end in praise to the Glory of God Almighty.

“The courts have always been part of our democratic experience ,and our confidence in the judiciary, which is the last hope of the common man, is unwaivering. So , as we embark on the appeal process, our supporters and indeed Deltans should kindly note and be rest assured that Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orhowedor Oborevwori remains the Gubernatorial Flag Bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State for the 2023 general Elections. The Sherrification Movement is well and alive and, by God’s grace, we shall overcome”, he added.

“Once again, I want to appreciate God Almighty for giving us victory at all times, and we will certainly not stop praying for more victories because Delta State is in God’s hands and be reassured that He will take us to the Promised Land at the end of the day. We also wish to thank our teaming supporters for their steadfastness”, the Speaker said.