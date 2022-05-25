From Paul Osuyi and Ben Dunno, Asaba

Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Francis Oborevwori on Wednesday emerged governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State for the 2023 general election.

Oborevwori defeated 13 other aspirants at the primary conducted at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

A total of 824 delegates from the 25 local government areas of the state were accredited for the exercise.

Oborevwori polled 590 votes to defeat his closest rival, former Commissioner for Finance, David Edevbie who scored who scored 113.

Manager, a fourth term senator, scored 83 votes to come a distant third. Three votes were voided.

Other aspirants on the ballot include Senator James Manager, Braduce Angozi, deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro, Peter Mrakpor, Chris Iyowaye, Ejaife Odebala, Abel Esievo, Bright Enojeghuo, Lucky Idike, Ikie Agbarianovwe and Fred Majemite.

Former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi had earlier announced his withdrawal from the race.

The election was conducted by a seven-member committee chaired by Ndubuisi Nwobu

The exercise was observed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Monday Udoh-Tom, and representatives of security agencies.

Declaring the result, Returning Officer, Nwokolo described the election as peaceful, and urged all participants to work together to retain the state for the PDP in 2023.

Nwobu maintained that the contest was a family affair, and urged the candidate to be magnanimous in victory.

He said Oborevwori having scored the highest number of votes “is hereby declared as gubernatorial candidate of PDP in Delta.”