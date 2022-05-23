By Monica Iheakam

Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Oborodudu, has dedicated her 11th African Wrestling Championship to Nigeria, family and friends.

Oborodudu clinched her straight 11th continental crown over the weekend at the 2022 African Wrestling Championship in El Jadida, Morocco.

The Tokyo 2020 silver medalist won her fifth bout without giving up a point — 4 pins and 1 technical superiority win, making light work of Egypt’s Menatalla Badran in the final in just 40seconds.

Reacting to her well-deserved victory, Oborodudu thanked all for believing in her abilities to excel; “The wins keep coming. I dedicate this win to God, my nation, my family, my fans and friends, my mentors, coaches and teammates, my management and my sponsors #Dashsportsapparel.

“My win is all your win. Thank you for believing in me.”

Nigeria went to the El Jadida competition with 11 wrestlers comprising nine female and two male wrestlers with eight of the female wrestlers winning medals.

Oborududu 68kg won her 11th African title in a row. Odunayo Adekuoroye won her 7th African title, Mercy Adekuoroye and Jumoke Adegoke at 55 kg and 53kg won their first African titles in dominant fashion. Hannah Reuben 76kg and Opuene Patience 62kg won silver medals, while Sunmisola Balogun at 65kg and Ebi Biogos won Bronze medals each.

