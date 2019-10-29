The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Obosi, Idemili North of Anambra, on Tuesday erupted in jubilation following the victory of Rep. Obinna Chidoka at Court of Appeal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeals sitting in Enugu, on Oct. 29, ordered the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a Certificate of Return to Obinna Chidoka of PDP “as the genuine winner of Feb. 23 election for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra’’.

The court equally directed INEC to withdraw from the House of Representative member representing Idemili North and Idemili South Constituency, Ifeanyi Ibezi of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) the certificate earlier issued to him.

When the news filtered into Obosi on Tuesday at about 11 a.m., PDP supporters were seen singing victory songs in front of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Obosi near Rep. Chidoka’s country home.

Some were seen at a junction leading to Iweka road, while people were sighted in drinking joints at Umuota, and Ire villages singing pro-Chidoka’s songs while carrying bottles of drinks.

Mr Ndubuisi Nwobu, Chairman, PDP, Anambra State, told NAN that supporters of the party were happy over the Appeal Court victory of Chidoka.

“This is a victory for democracy. From day one as a party, we have always said that the Feb. 23, 2019 result was sacrosanct and that there was a winner in Idemili North and South Federal Constituency Election.

“We equally knew that what the lower tribunal did on the matter was a miscarriage of justice and today God has vindicated the just,” he said.

Nwobu, who urged politicians to always respect the sanctity of the ballot box, noted that what happened was a sure way to strengthen the nation’s democracy.

The PDP chieftain, who advised the party’s supporters to rejoice over Chidoka’s victory, said the development had added greater impetus to the PDP’s quest for takeover of power in Anambra come 2021.

Chief Emma Obi, a native of Obosi, said he was particularly happy with the victory as the wrong declaration of result of Feb. 23 election caused some pain to Obosi people.

One of the youths sighted singing who simply identified himself as Chinedu, said he was happy that justice finally came on Chidoka’s election after Feb. 23 poll.

“I was at the Obosi collation centre and we all knew that what played out that day was the height of injustice, but with the outcome of Court of Appeal today, we are consoled,” he said. (NAN)