From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A team of election observers accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to observe the November 6 governorship poll in Anambra State has given the commission a pass mark.

The observers are the Intercontinental Leadership Initiative, Organization of Justice for Equity Sustenance, Citizen’s Right for Peace and Non-Violence Initiative, Global Hope and Justice for the less privileged and Northern Patriotic Front.

The groups, at a press conference presided over by the Lead Trustee of Intercontinental Leadership Initiative, Prince Stafford Bisong and Mr Tunde Bafunsho, Coordinator/CEO, Organization of Justice for Equity Sustenance and others, commended INEC for a job well done.

“The commission, in compliance with the Electoral Act 2010 (as Amended), made adequate arrangement for the electoral materials/manpower, security network, other logistics, invitation of the registered political parties/conduct of their primaries for their participation as contestants.

“The election witnessed huge turnout at every polling unit we visited. The accredited media and observer groups (both international and domestic) gave adequate coverage to the conduct/monitoring of the governorship election.

“The BVAS that replaced the card readers prevented most form of electoral malpractices but experienced both international server and local network slow/low pace service that culminated non capturing of the many voters’ fingerprints/taking of their pictures that delayed the election till late hours resulting to the utilization of manual registration in some polling units but cancelled during the collation of results at RAS/LGAs/state.

“We hereby call on INEC to further sensitize electoral officials/Adhoc staff on the management of BVAS for effective utilization.

“INEC should pay attention towards improving the functionality and usage of BVAS as some of these machines used in the Anambra 2021 elections performed below expectations resulting in a lack of confidence in the entire electoral exercise as many voters were disenfranchised as they couldn’t conclude their authentication process.

“We also observed that international observer groups deployed for this Anambra 2021 governorship elections were the ones found at several polling units assisting the Adhoc staff who had limited knowledge on how to operate the BVAS to authenticate voters and capture their image, thereby helping to make the process smooth and the long and crowded queues reduced.

“In some instances, voters had to deploy their hotspot in order to provide data for the ad hoc staff before they could vote.

“Anambra State indigenes exhibited high a level of discipline, hospitality and commitment to the sustenance of the credible electoral process and democracy in Anambra State in particular and Nigeria in general. This is quite commendable.

“This election witnessed several electoral malpractices which include vote buying, ballot box snatching, intimidation of collation and electoral officers by political thugs etc”, they said.

