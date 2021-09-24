The set of upcoming film, Obsession is currently bubbling with the presence of Nollywood stars like Shaffy Bello, Gideon Okeke and Mercy Aigbe.

Other movie stars spotted on the set of rising director, Emmanuel Chidiebere Nwosu aka Dir Mo are Ghanaian diva, Benedicta Gafah, and Munachi Abii.

The film, which has Vincent Tobi as the producer/executive producer, will be released under Vnation Pictures.

According to Tobi, the production outfit behind the film has pledged to donate 20% of the film proceeds to the Vincent Tobi Foundation (VTF).

In 2021, the Whistling Woods and SAE Dubai alumni, Chidiebere ‘Mo’ Nwosu elicited raw emotions from Alvin Abayomi and Jessica Williams in his short film, Accused.

The film went on to garner several award nominations, winning two, including streaming numbers on many online platforms YouTube inclusive.

Obsession is Dir Mo’s first feature film scheduled to open in cinemas across Nigeria, as well as travel to several film festivals across the globe.

