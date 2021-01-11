From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has promised service providers engaged with the agency of payment of their entitlements for showing commitment in the job.

Obuah has also commended them for living up to expectation during the yuletide by ensuring that the city of Port Harcourt, in spite of heavy traffic and avalanche of activities, was kept clean and healthy for residents and visitors.

The Sole Administrator, after a critical assessment of the cleanness of Port Harcourt and its environs, rated the performance index of most of the service providers high, lauding them for demonstrating zeal in the health of Port Harcourt residents.

Obuah noted that the good job done by these patriotic service providers should not serve as a cover for those who fell short of RIWAMA’s standard and warned that the non-performing service providers should sit up or face the consequences of their own laxity.

He reiterated his assurance that the entitlements due the service providers would be given serious attention, stressing on the need to take their jobs seriously to complement the efforts and investments of the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government.

Obuah also sued for greater collaboration in 2021 from the people of Rivers and those doing business with the agency, by ensuring that their waste materials are dumped at the government approved receptacles and dumping hours for easy evacuation.