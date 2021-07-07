From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has appealed to Rivers people and those doing business in the state, not to work against efforts to ensure clean and healthy environment to all residents.

Obuah said any action that negates the sanitation laws of the state, including disposing of wastes outside government approved hours of 6pm-12midnight and outside government approved receptacles, amounts to sabotage.

Speaking against the backdrop of some open truck drivers intercepted by 4pm along Ernest Ikoli Street, Old GRA, on Monday, and another at New GRA illegally dumping wastes, the RIWAMA boss wondered why these recalcitrant truck drivers take pleasure in flouting government instructions and rules.

Obuah noted that no other reason could have prompted such repulsive actions other than to sabotage government efforts.

He warned that anybody arrested for littering and defacing any part of the state capital and its environs, would be prosecuted and punished to serve as deterrents to others.

He also implored truck drivers to be patient and to dispose refuse at designated places.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.