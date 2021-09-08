From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has explained the unevacuated refuse heaps noticed in parts of Port Harcourt and its environs.

Obuah, shortly after an official visit to the affected dumpsites early Wednesday, explained that equipment working on the affected dumpsites had some major problems on Tuesday night.

He assured that efforts are being made to put the equipment and affected dumpsites back to use as soon as possible, to commence full utilisation of the affected dumpsites.

The RIWAMA boss disclosed that the evacuation of waste would be delayed due to the breakdown of the equipment.

Obuah appealed to residents in Port Harcourt and its environs, especially those in the affected areas, where refuse is yet to be evacuated, to bear with the agency.

He stated that RIWAMA was doing everything possible to ensure that the dumpsites are put back to use without delay and the wastes evacuated.

The agency’s sole administrator further called on residents in the affected areas to observe sanitary decorum and not to take undue advantage of the situation to dump their refuse indiscriminately.

Obuah assured that the agency would not relent in its effort to ensure that the state is kept clean at all times and thanked residents for their understanding.