Judex Okoro, Calabar

The host communities of the proposed Obudu Cargo/Passengers International Airport in Cross River State have continued to raise the alarm over the alleged destruction of the ecosystem without adequate compensation.

The host communities, numbering four, Okambi, Ikwomikwu, Atiekpe and Igwo, all in Obudu LGA, have consistently kicked against the siting of the airport in their region for fear of losing their farmlands and other natural habitats that could affect their environment.

But the state government has said that the proposed airport was conceived for the common good, just as it would impact positively on the socio-economic, tourism and agriculture sectors of the state and federal government in relative terms.

The communities, shortly after the Ministry of Environment had conducted a public forum, did a petition calling on the Federal Government to immediately save their communities from destruction and extermination occasioned by the construction of an airport by the state government.

In the petition, through the Minister of Environment, signed by representatives of the four communities, including Alplife Emmanuel Aie, Esq, AdieBonie Adie, Ushaka Abomaye, Atsua Ignatius, Atuake Cronellius and Udie Atauke, the communities pleading that due process and diligence are followed in carrying out the Environmental Impact Assessment to further reduce the negative impact of the ecosystem.

The petition read in part: “We are calling on the Federal government through the office of the Minister of Environment to immediately ruse to our cry and save the environment and protect our fragile ecosystem from total destruction and extermination.

“The environmental impact the last months of mindless destruction has already taken its toll on our people. Food crops were prematurely and forcefully removed from the soil, flowing streams have become a mass of muddy swamps and with the heavy rains falling on bare soil, a potential tragedy, such as golly erosion is apparent.

“Sir, please, act now by demanding the completion of an EIA that will meet all requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Act No. 86 of 1992 order that the right thing is done to save us and the planet.

“We believe that our salvation will come from a higher authority, higher than Cross River State government as we can’t quantify the destruction of the ecosystem which has taken place so far. The area currently at risk is about 9km squared, which will be completely cleared and leveled to make way for the proposed airport.

“This godless destruction of communities without any formal engagement with its people (pursuant of part 1(a) to (c) of the Environmental Impact Assessment Act,No 86 of 1992) pertaining to the potential environmental consequences of these activities ,the development options avaiable to the government and mitigation plan put in place is at best a dehumanizing and criminal act. We view this as a deliberate attempt at extermination.

A community leader from Okambi, Chief Emmanuel Ushie, in an interview revealed that the team from ministry of environment, who were on a fact finding visit were “misguided” because most of the people in the four communities never had an inkling they were coming.

According to Ushie, the team had the mandate of inspection of the proposed airport site project as well as meet and interact with affected communities to hear their opinion on the project were allegedly hijacked by some persons purportedly supporting the project, thereby sidelining other well-meaning leaders of the communities.

He said: “When we finally heard they were in our community and had visited some, we quickly mobilised our people but I can say without mincing words, they never officially notified our people of their visit. Perhaps the information was withheld from the general members of the Communities.

“The team that came was led by CRSG agents already having issues with the communities over their activities in the project. Also questionnaires meant to take the views of the people on random sample as the case may were given to only those perceived to be agents of government.”

Explaining that not all the communities are kicking against the airport as being made to believe, the former Special Adviser Technical to Governor Ben Ayade, who also superintends over the project, Mr. Eric Akpo, said due to the urgency of the urgency and importance attached to the project, the state government has commenced payment of compensation to the affected communities and individuals.

Akpo said statistics available to him showed that over 45 per cent of the affected persons have been paid compensation ranging from N30, 000 to N5m depending on the assessment and what you have on ground.

He denied that government is all out to grab land illegally as they are working with ministry of environment to meet all conditions required of them.

Also reacting, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Ayade, Mr. Christian Ita, said, as far as the project was concerned, the state government was fulfilling its obligations and following due process.

Ita added that the government has spent over N130m on compensation just a enumeration is still ongoing, explaining also that only a few elements in the system who feel bad are the ones championing a narrative that is different from the general view of the communities in question.

Ita said: “Government is making sure that everyone whose land was affected was properly enumerated and compensated. More than 60% compensation paid. As we evaluate we pay, payment made directly to the affected persons not through third party and it done by licensed estate valuer.”