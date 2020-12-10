By Emeka Anokwuru

Recently the once quiet Mountains of Obudu in Cross River State, have become busy with continuous flood of visitors. This back -to- life environment at Obudu has made the villagers and the management of the resort upbeat about the coming Christmas celebrations. The Special adviser on Obudu Mountain Resort to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr. Bobby Ekpenyong confirmed that lots of events and goodies have been lined up to entertain the expected visitors. For the Christmas weekend there will be many entertainment packages lined up including the daily bonfire dances, waterpark parties and musical acts.

The famous Nigerian Comedian, Gordons, will be performing at the Ranch on Christmas Eve. The Special Adviser told some Tour Operators who came on a fact-finding tour of the Resort Led by Mr. Ikechi Uko and his Naija7wonders team, “We have worked hard and restored almost everything at the Ranch. The Cable Car is working again, the rooms are all receiving a touch up, and the amenities getting attention. We are a work in progress taking lessons from the criticism and identified tags.”

Before last December the resort had been shut amidst management issues but since his appointment, Mr. Ekpenyong had engaged the staff and nearby villagers to help restore Nigeria’s leading attraction back to life. Obudu is the number one tourist attraction in Nigeria, one of the 7 wonders of Nigeria, and its appeal has never lessened even when it was shut down.

Built in 1952, it served as a ranch but was rebuilt as a resort by former Governor Dr. Donald Duke who added new Mountain Villas and the Cable Car. Obudu Mountain reception point is at 1580 metres high while the Presidential Lodge and the famous Angel’s View is at 2500 metres. There is a canopy walkway, a grotto, many waterfalls, waterpark and the Holy Mountains. “Obudu is Ready for the Tourists” said Ekpenyong.