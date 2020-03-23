Judex Okoro, Calabar

In Christendom, one of the most nipping words is ICHABOD, which means the “glory has departed.” This biblical word was first used during one of the darkest periods of Israel’s history in which the ark of God was captured. In like manner, the Obudu Ranch Mountain Resort, seems to have lost its glorious days.

History has it that the Ranch Resort on the Obudu Plateau in Cross River State was developed in 1951 by one Mr McCaughley, a Scot who first explored the mountain ranges in 1949. Since then, the green mountains, and the chilly weather have remained attractions to the visitors.

A few years after, the Ranch was abandoned to wroth as it only served as a breeding ground for cattle, especially for our northern brothers. However, former Governor Donald Duke, in an effort to develop culture and tourism potentials of the state, decided to upgrade, renovate and promote the resort to an international standard. This he did by providing world class facilities such as convention centre, Presidential lodge, honey factory, water park, fully equipped gym and two floodlit tennis courts.

Others are Canopy walkway, natural swimming pool, modernised traditional villas, a 9-hole golf course as well as the longest cable car in the world. The gondola cable car gives visitors a natural view as it by-passes the winding road to the top.

Within those years the facilities functioned at optimum capacity, the Ranch was a beehive of activities as tourists and visitors thronged the resort, thereby accruing revenue to coffers of the management.

And unexpectedly, the recession which hit the nation’s economy in 2017 had a negative impact on the Ranch as foreign and local investors cut down budget on tourism. Checks by Daily Sun revealed that there was drastic cut in activities at the Resort as patronage nose-dived, leading to drop in revenue and inability of the management to pay workers’ salaries as well as other running cost. Then too, the drop in federal allocation to the state made it difficult for the state government to immediately step in financially to maintain facilities.

But today, it seems the lost glory of Obudu Ranch Resort is about to be restored as the government has embarked on total maintenance of the facilities, re-marketing its tourism potentials and working out modalities on how to bring in investors. Already, the new management had cleared backlog of salaries owed workers, just as it is negotiating with host communities on how to introduce entrepreneurial skills to make them independent and boost the revenue base up the Ranch.

Giving insight into the on-going renovation work at the Ranch, the newly-appointed Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Ranch, Mr Bobby Ekpentong, said he is on a mission to revamp and rebrand the Obudu Mountain is in earnest.

Ekpenyong, said: “We have carried out structural renovation on the physical structures including the chalets, the reception hall and servicing of generating sets. So we have light for a minimum of twelve hours now out of twenty four hours a day. The water park that was abandoned for over three years is now functional.

“So we are now in phase two of the mission which is the rebranding. We have taken steps to market Obudu Mountain Resort by reaching out to corporate entities, government parastatals and individuals that in times past had been coming here for different conferences and retreats.”

Explaining on the issue of privatisation, he admitted it is the best option as government cannot or should not run businesses of such magnitude

According to him, “we’ve had hospitality companies in the past including African Sun, Protea Hotels and CDC that have managed the Ranch before. So we are not in a rush this time to lease it out for corporate or private management though we are interfacing, discussing and looking out for the best offer.

“For now we want companies that can come in with financial ability to add to what we have, refurbish the existing structure. In the past, a lot of companies have come in made money and disappeared and the government is not happy with the way things have gone. Thus, the need for the new management.

“Before I came in salaries were owed to the staff and these debts were owed by companies that managed the place in the past and not by government. So we are taking steps and have been paying in the last three months.

“Besides, we have concluded arrangements to empower the host communities to go into corporate farming and grow apples, citrus and cucumber because of its unique climate. The management has decided to register a cooperative society and would link up with the ministry of agriculture, CBN and other agricultural agencies that give support to such interventions

“In all, the Obudu Mountain Resort is the biggest critical asset in the state. It’s the tourism hub of Africa so we need to give it more attention and support. If we cannot take it to the level it was before, at least let’s take it to its glory you know.”

In total support of repositioning of the Obudu Ranch Resort for maximum benefit, the House of Assembly in 2016 moved a motion of matter of urgent public interest and unanimously agreed that it has become imperative for the executive arm of government to look for investors and possibly institutionalise the resort structures to be able to kick the economy of the state.

The House presided over by then Speaker, Hon John Gaul Lebo, contended that since the state is noted as tourism hub of the country, is high time public forum is held on how to move the resort to the next level rather than allowing the huge investment lie fallow as it is now.

They maintained that there is need to breadth in fresh breathe air into the Ranch and by this we compel the executive branch to urgently reposition the resort for the state to reap maximum benefits, adding that “it is only right that we tell the government of the need to institutionalise structures that will bolster our economy, which is the Ranch Resort.”

Air of excitement at Ranch communities

With the on-going renovation, there seems to be an air of excitement among the host communities of Anape, Kegol, Kejikwu, Okwumo, Apahajile and keyi. as they gear up to return to business and eke out a living. to these communities, Ranch is to them what oil is to Niger delta communities. So, bringing back life into the resort would a thing of joy to all.

According to some of the community members, especially residents up the ranch, they have promised that once the resort comes alive again, they would this time partner with the management and tourists in the area of guided tours, local delicacy, cleaning the environment supply of affordable fruits and entertainment.

Some of the enthusiastic youths have also promised to provide internal security and ensure protection of lives and property within and around the communities.

Miss Alima Precious, 19, from Okwumo community, said: Ranch was good, but now it is not good again. We want the government to make it good and we are happy that the present government has started to do something about it. When it becomes fully operational we would go to school because we would do selling groundnut, banana and biscuits and raise money to pay school fees.”

For Mrs Rejoice Chukwu, 32, from Bechevbe community, she said: “The story of the Ranch is not too good. We plead with the Governor, who is our brother to come and fix the place to be fine so that we can do our business would be moving very well.”

Appreciating the government for first of all building the Ranch in their community, Mr Alima Nelson, 34, from Kejikwu village said: The ranch is not like before, everything is down. The ranch is like our own oil well; it is an international tourist centre.

“If the Ranch comes alive again as we are seeing, then my brothers and sisters are the ones that would work in the resort and they will be paid and they go to the community and assist their parents. My community is noted for bananas and when visitors come we sell. We hope on Governor Ben Ayade, our own, to bring back our Ranch to its original full capacity.”

For Emmanuel Agba, 39, he said: “We are happy that soon we would smile again. On our part, some of us youths would offer security to protect our visitors and the facilities. We shall take it as ours and own it so that we can reap from the investment.”

No doubt, Cross River is blessed with enormous tourism potentials including Tinapa and Leisure Resort, Agbokim Water Falls, Akamkpa National Park and the Obudu Cattle Ranch. Many countries of the World survive mainly on tourism.

Therefore, this is the time for the state to redirect traffic to the tourism sites to show to the world that she is still the leading tourism destination.

This will not only encourage visitors to come and take advantage of our very hospitable nature, but improve patronage for those in the hospitality industry as well as generate revenue for the government.