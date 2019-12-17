Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Flying Eagles’ coach, John Obuh has resigned as technical adviser of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), campaigners, Akwa United of Uyo.

Obuh quit his post at the club with immediate effect following a disappointing eight-match start to the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

In a resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of the club and dated December 15, the coach regretted that his “decision to step aside was as a result of some level of indiscipline and insubordination by some of the players which has caused the team valuable points.”

Meanwhile, the club has accepted the resignation with “mixed feelings”.

In a letter of acceptance, club Secretary, Comrade Omon Bassey, expressed the “gratitude of the chairman, for service rendered to the club during your short stay with us.

Akwa United wished him well in his future endeavours, “even as we daily strive to restore the confidence of our numerous fans worldwide, especially the government and good people of Akwa Ibom State.

“Yes, coaches take responsibility when things go awry, yet, we can testify to the professionalism and discipline you brought to bear in the running of the club, including your untiring belief in the God factor in the life of this great organisation. We will miss you,” the letter read in part.

In another development and in a move to restore sanity, the club management has suspended one player, indefinitely, while two are undergoing disciplinary related investigation.

Meanwhile, Akwa United management has confirmed the appointment of Kennedy Boboye as the club’s new coach.

Akwa is the fifth club of Boboye’s coaching career and as he has had spells at Sunshine Stars and Abia Warriors as well as Plateau United, where he led them to win the league diadem in 2017.

He had his first training with the team yesterday afternoon, and he will be unveiled to the media before tomorrow’s game against cross-city rivals, Rivers United.