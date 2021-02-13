Popular comedian Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni has been picked up by Police operatives at Lekki toll gate.

The comedian joined protesters at the the tollgate to express their dissatisfaction with the decision of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry allowing its operator, Lekki Concession Company to reopen the Lekki tollgate.

Adebayo was said to have been arrested after the police told him “we don’t want you here”.