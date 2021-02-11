By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government and the State Police Command have declared that any form of protest regarding the proposed #OccupyLekkiTollGate bill for February 13, will not be tolerated.

Both state government and police pleaded with parents and guidance to call their children to order, shelve the protest either pro or against, as every arrangement has been concluded to deal with anyone caught in the act.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso and the state police boss, Hakeem Odumosu , gave the warning on Thursday, at a joint press briefing with Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onibajo and Lagos Commissioner for Police, Hakeem Odumosu, held in Alausa, Ikeja.