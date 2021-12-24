By Maduka Nweke

Luxury property investors with appetite for high livability index will have their attention turned to Nigeria’s first green smart city, Ocean City Lagos, Nigeria’s newest island. Already billed as “Jewel of the Atlantic”, the 308-hectare man-made island, reclaimed from the Atlantic Ocean, has the look of the country’s smartest community as the world’s next 5G-driven destination, in addition to being the site of Nigeria’s next iconic landmark, Africa’s tallest skyscraper, a definite eye-popper when completed.

Ocean City Lagos’ combination of lavish futuristic offerings and pristine charm, the latter making it the direct opposite of the choked Lekki Residential Scheme 1, Ikoyi and Victoria Island neighbourhoods.

The brainchild of the Sea Energy Group-affiliated Ocean City Lagos Limited, Ocean City Lagos is a halfway between paradisal bliss and the energy of its host city. Nestling just off the Lagos coast of the Atlantic Ocean, Ocean City Lagos is being developed to remake the Lagos coastline into Africa’s most upmarket community and definition of oceanside chic that deploys 5G technology to drive smarter and more ecologically- sustainable development practices such as transportation management, water and power supply in addition to the promotion of safer, eco-friendly urban spaces.

It will provide the most breathtaking residential homes, ample mixed-use space, housing deluxe commercial and recreational outlets such as shops, food courts, game parks and other lifestyle facilities around sports, arts and entertainment, up-to-the-minute healthcare infrastructure and the tallest skyscraper on the continent.

With land access provided by an extension of Victoria Island’s Ahmadu Bello Way to the stretch it occupies from the Kuramo Waters along the Peninsula, Ocean City Lagos is easily reachable, an attribute that will be enhanced in linking the community to other parts of the country and the world by the planned Ocean City Airport and Cruise Terminal.

Ocean City Lagos also has, to its credit, the sturdy real sector records of Sea Global Energy, which has been a big player across sectors such as retail, communications and real estate since 1978. The 43-year-old company parades a resume that is loud on adoption of technology to redefine high-end living, a component in the make-up of its Ocean City Lagos Limited, its special purpose vehicle with which it is driving the Ocean City Lagos Project.

Sea Global Energy’s stellar records, in 2003, persuaded the Federal Government to grant it an approval to reclaim 350 hectares of land from the Atlantic Ocean. It has since assigned rights and interests in 308 of the reclaimed hectarage to Ocean City LagosLimited.