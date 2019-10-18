Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National President of the Federal Government Girls College Old Girls Association, Tonia Edi-Lawani, has called of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to declare the alleged child molester, Victor Ogbuja, wanted, over the abuse and subsequent death of Ochanya Ogbanje, a former student of her alma-mater.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) at the end of a peaceful match on Friday, Edi-Lawani, said justice would be seen to have been done, when Victor who is at large is apprehended and charged to court for allegations of rape of Ochanya, which led to health complications and her death.

She stated that, while her association welcomed the arraignment of Andrew Ogbuja, the second accused in case of the molestation and death of the late Ochanya, at a Makurdi High Court, her association was demanding a timely trial.

She said: “The cry for justice for our late school girl, Ochanya is on, and it is something we will continue to do until justice is done to the convincing of Nigerians.

“We appeal to police boss to see to the arrest and trial of Victor Ogbuja, that has been at large, after he has been accused of molesting Ochanya for a long period, leading to her untimely death”.

Edi-Lawani explained that Friday’s walk to the NHRC formed part of the advocacy being carried out through the association’s “speak pp/cry out” against child molestation, which was created to prevent any other student in her alma-mater from suffering a similar fate with the Late Ochanya.

NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, who received members of the association restated the commitment of the agency to the protection of children from sexual “predators.”

He disclosed that NHRC recently inaugurated a national committee on gender-based violence to look into ways of stemming the growing trend of violence against women and girls, following Ochanya’s death and subsequent public outcry for justice.

Ojukwu said: “We feel encouraged by your efforts as an association. We are with you in this struggle. Ochanya’s case is one case too many and it is going to be a litmus test for us to look at our laws.

“We are monitoring this case and we will ensure that justice is done in the case of Ochanya,” he said.