Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Federal High Court in Makurdi, Benue State yesterday dismissed the no-case-submission of Mrs. Felicia Ochiga-Ogbuja over the rape and death of 13-year-old Ochanya Ogbanje by the defendant’s husband and son, Mr Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Ogbuja, respectively.

Ochanya died on October 17, 2018 as a result of complications arising from the alleged sexual molestation she suffered in the hands of Mr. Ogbuja and his son, who allegedly persistently raped her while she was living with the family. Ogbuja is a senior lecturer in the Department of Catering and Hotel Management, Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo while his son, Victor (now at large), was a final year student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi. Mrs Ogbuja, 43, and a staff at the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, was arraigned by the Federal Government through its agency, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on a two-count charge. The counts were read to her thus; Count 1: “That you, Felicia Ochiga-Ogbuja (female) 43, of Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Benue State, sometime between 2014 and 2018, in Ugbokolo, Benue State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did omit to take action against the sexual exploitation of one Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje (female) 13 years by your husband, Andrew Ogbuja and your son, Victor Ogbuja.