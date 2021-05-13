Chairman of the caretaker committee for the Handball Federation of Nigeria, Sam Ocheho has stated that sports federations will have to continue to play ball with the ministry and seek a harmonious working relationship unless such federation seeks to go the full length of autonomy.

Ocheho speaking in a chat with brila.net amidst various reactions that have trailed the dissolution of the federations by the sports ministry and claims of government interference said clearly that such can only be managed if the bulk of the funding for such federations continues to come from the government.

“We have to take our lives in our own hands and choose to go with taking government money or no to government money. You cannot choose to earn government money and also chose to say they should not have a say. If we want to go for the full hug of autonomy then let’s clamour for the full hug of autonomy and go the full hug. But if we don’t want to go the full hug of autonomy, we can’t say government shouldn’t have a say.”