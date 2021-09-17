Samuel Ocheho, Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), and Halima Benjamin, a member of the committee, have resigned from their respective positions.

Mohammed Maigidansanma, Secretary-General of HFN, who disclosed this in a statement, said Ocheho tendered his resignation letter on Wednesday.

He said their resignation was informed by their intention of taking part in the forthcoming zonal representatives election which will hold on September 22.

Ocheho is expected to vie for the position of South-West zonal representative at the election in Ibadan while Benjamin will contest that of the North-Central in Kaduna.

The statement added that their resignation was in line with the National Sports Federation (NSF) elections guidelines, under the Electoral Committee, article 4.3.

The article states that “the caretaker committee members of the board of each of the National Sports Federations presently constituted shall not be members of the Electoral Committee.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.