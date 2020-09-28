A frontline Delta politician and Executive Director, Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, at the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Victor Ochei, has described the demise of former deputy governor of Delta Sstate, Simon Ebonka, as unfortunate and shocking.

Ochei, former speaker of the fifth Delta State House of Assembly, said his demise has robbed Anioma nation, Delta State and Nigeria of the services of a committed, detribalised and humble patriot.

“His Excellency, Sir Simon Ebonka was a leader who, exhibited exemplary humility, commitment and loyalty to any chosen cause.

He added that “his wealth of experience would be greatly missed at a time like this.”

While praying for the repose of the deceased, Ochei admonished his Anioma and Delta compatriots as well as the bereaved family to find solace in the fact that the departed elder statesman lived a fulfilled life centred around devoutness and selflessness.