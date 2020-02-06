Bayelsa Governor and former Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Henry Seriake Dickson, has been adopted as “illustrious Idoma son” by the Idoma Area Traditional Council.

Dickson would be conferred with one of the highest chieftaincies by the Och’Idoma, Agabadu, Dr. Elias Ikoyi Obekpa on Saturday, February 8, at OchIdoma palace, Otukpa.

The award is in recognition of his friendship with Idoma people and numerous contributions to the empowerment of Benue sons and daughters in his state.

Aside appointing a Benue man and current lawmaker, representing Ado, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo Federal Representstives, Dr. Francis Ottah Agbo, as special adviser on media relations and later Chief Press Secretary, Governor Dickson also appointed Mr. Steven Ekoja as his Special Assistant. He also appointed an Idoma, Innocent Adaji as his Chief Driver and Mr.John Adaji as his Farm Manager, while some of his cooks are of Idoma and Tiv extractions.

He also appointed a Benue Police Officer, late Inspector Ameh Ogbeh as his escort commander, amongst several other engagements.

According to a letter personally signed by Agabaidu, Dr. Elias Ikoyi Obekpa, Och’Idoma, Governor Dickson is to be conferred with one of the highest traditional chieftaincy titles to further cement the relationship that exists between the Governor, the Izon ethnic group and Benue people.

A statement signed by the Secretary of Idoma Area Traditional Council, Mr. Joseph Adah, noted that the conferement of the traditional title on the Governor was originally billed for Friday, June 28, 2019, same day with the pan Idoma annual festival, known as the ‘Ej’Aje K’Idoma’, but was shifted to Saturday, February 8 this year, at the Governor’s instance.

The occasion is under the chairmanship of former Senate President, David Mark, while the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom is chief host.

The statement also enjoined all well-meaning Nigerians, the Idoma people and the general public to join the Och’Idoma and Idoma Area Traditional Council to give a rousing welcome to Governor Dickson and his entourage.

Dickson has since accepted the offer and promised to personally be in Otukpo to accept the title, which he said was an honour done him and the Izon nation.