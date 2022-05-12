OCP Africa, the global fertilizer giant, said it is collaborating with the government in the plan to modernise agriculture sector by enhancing the competitiveness of agro entrepreneurs and diversifying the economy.

Its Country Manager, Caleb Usoh, reiterated the commitment of the company to contribute to the goals to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity.

To this end, OCP Africa is partnering Syngenta Foundation for Sustainable Agriculture (SFSA) to groom growers and agro entrepreneurs to deploy greenhouse technologies to boost food security,exports and economic growth.

With the growing population resulting in a demand for higher quality products, food safety, stable supply and more up-scaled and sustainable production, Usoh noted that to address these challenges, institutions should join forces to develop a modern greenhouse vegetable production sector.

He said OCP Africa was working to transfer skills and knowhow of controlled environment agriculture that can provide optimum efficiency and higher nutrient density and increase domestic crop production.

He explained that its partnership with SFSA was a collaboration to advance shared goals of sustainable and secure food production. He explained that there were numerous areas where sector development and smallholder support were needed, as the challenges faced by farmers present themselves in various activities along the value chains.