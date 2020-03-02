OCP Group, a global leader in phosphate production and plant nutrition, in collaboration with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), has intervened in critical areas of the agricultural value chains in Muchalla, a community in Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa State affected by conflict, by boosting the fortune of 500 smallholder farmers and 119 agro dealers.

Operating through a first-of-its-kind two-year pilot project, titled ‘Improving Livelihoods and Agricultural Development for Smallholder Farmers in Nigeria’, which was launched last year, the duo intervened in three key areas: market and value chain analysis, strengthening the capacity of agro dealers, and improving farming practices in rice and maize production.

According to the year-one report, the key milestones of the project include community engagement meetings, baseline surveys, establishment of Farmer Field Schools (FFS), demonstration plots, Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs), agribusiness training for smallholder farmers and distribution of farming inputs.

In the first year, 500 farmers in the community, made up of 450 women and 50 men, benefitted from the programme, which targets women and youth. In-kind support from OCP contributed to a 44% decrease in the number of NPK fertilizer bags purchased by beneficiaries, significantly reducing the burden on farmers.

In the course of the year, a total of 2,500 kilograms of rice seeds (Faro-44), 2,500 kilograms of maize seeds (Summaz 27), 1000 hoes and other farming equipment such as gloves, shovels, water containers and rakes were distributed to the beneficiaries.

In addition, project participants benefitted from upskilling programmes in seed germination testing, land preparation, ridging seed dressing and agro ecosystem analysis.

Soil testing, which helps to diagnose and optimize soil health, is also a key component of the intervention. Implemented by OCP Africa, OCP School Labs provide free soil testing to farmers in remote areas across Africa, and make recommendations for fertilizer application that take into account specific soil and crop needs.

Under the rice value chain scheme, two improved parboiling machines were supplied to pilot test modern methods against the traditional method typically used by the beneficiaries. The report demonstrated that the new machinery has enabled the beneficiaries, majority of whom are women, to determine when the boiling process is complete with the aid of a thermometer.

The 119 agro dealers that participated in the first half of the scheme were trained in business strategy, living/operating costs, making/spending money, and product marketing. The project partners also gave calculators, recordkeeping books and other tools to facilitate their businesses.

The project has also revealed how cooperatives and soft loans could help to unlock the capacity of agriculture to create wealth. The team organised the beneficiaries into 21 VSLA groups to encourage a saving culture among them and facilitate access to loans.

A total of N12.3 million loan was accessed by members with 94 per cent spent on farm inputs and agrochemicals.