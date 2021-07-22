OCP Africa Fertilizers Nigeria Limited (OCP Africa), a leader in the production of phosphate-based fertilizers,has empowered agro entrepreneurs on how to use its hubs to boost farmers productivity, improve food security and nutrition.

To ensure that farmers in underserved markets have seamless access to fertilizers and other quality inputs, OCP Africa is establishing 55 one-stop-shop Farm & Fortune Hubs across the country.

Speaking during the training of agro promoters on the operations of its Farm & Fortune hub model, the Country Manager, OCP Africa Fertilisers Nigeria, Mr Caleb Usoh, said it was a milestone in the company’s effort to contribute to productivity and food security across the country.

Usoh said the Farm & Fortune hubs was set up in accordance to cater for the needs of the population by providing effective service-delivery, in accordance with its policy of proximity.

He explained that Farm & Fortune hubs were designed to offer knowledge increase in crop yield and productivity that would lead to improved food security and increased income for smallholder farm families.

In this regard, he added the operators of hubs would support the national extension service, through provision of timely and effective support to farmers and rural communities so that they can adopt and promote good agronomic practices.

He explained that the hubs would be equipped with agritech solutions to enable farmers optimise yields, boost farm productivity and increase their profitability.

By harnessing agri-tech, Usoh reiterated that OCP Fertilisers was confident of solving the pressing issues around food security being mindful of the challenges local farmers face, such as using the hubs to help them aggregate and preserve their produce.

Usoh hoped the partnership will really help provide new opportunities for small farms and beginning farmers.

In a bid to improve farmers’ timely access to quality agro inputs and information, Executive Director, Africa Franchise Institute, Chiagozie Nwizu said OCP established Farm & Fortune, a sustainable franchise model business.

Nwizu described OCP’s Farm & Fortune as an appropriate system that was going to have a positive impact on the agricultural sector.

Accredited agents, according to him, will provide smallholder farmers with timely and relevant quality farm inputs at affordable prices.

He added that farmers benefit from regular access to high-quality services and goods which are specifically marketed for smallholders,while the agro entrepreneurs will be exposed to business training to grow customers base.

The model, he emphasized is sustainable and scalable, and, in the long-term, would help the promoters achieved financial independence.

