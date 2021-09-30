From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The National Chairman of the National Restoration Party (NRP), Dr Solomon Wining, in his Independence Day message to Nigerians, affirmed that only divine intervention can save the country from its present insecurity challenges.

Wining, who urged Nigerians to pray fervently, said that he is optimistic that a brighter future awaits the country. He urged the citizens to continue to trust in God to turn the fortunes of the country around.

‘Nigeria is celebrating 61st Independence. 61 years is not a joke. It is worth celebrating. Nigeria has really improved in so many areas. From 1960 till date, there has been a lot of improvements and transformation. We should keep trusting God no matter the security challenges the nation is going through,’ he said.

Wining, who is also the Presiding Bishop of Majesty Worship Embassy Church, has also declared his interest to run for President in 2023, promising to place priority on security.

‘Wild perversion of justice will be reduced drastically, hunger and misery will disappear, security of lives and properties will be airtight,’ Dr Wining assured.

On the killings in some parts of the country which has taken a very dangerous turn in recent times, Dr Wining said: ‘If I emerge the President of this nation, I will make the security of lives and properties my utmost priority.

‘I am going to create a system that will checkmate the security challenges in our nation, and with that system, we can be able to bring to book those people that are involved in banditry, kidnapping, killing and molestations of fellow citizens.

‘We are going to create a system that can checkmate and monitor it so that we can be able to know their locations, people involved and what they are doing and be able to bring them to book and make sure that security challenges in our nation become a thing of the past,’ Wining assured.

