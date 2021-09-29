From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, has said that the state is preparing for what he called a ‘superlative Independence celebration’ on October 1.

Danagogo made the remark Wednesday when he briefed reporters shortly after inspecting the Shark’s Stadium, the venue for the event in Port Harcourt.

‘You can see officers ready for the parade; everybody involved, from the military officers, the Commissioner of Police is personally here. The simple reason is to ensure that we are good to go. And you can see that we are actually good to go,’ he expressed.

‘This year, we are hoping to, as usual, produce a superlative performance, give Rivers people a resounding Independence celebration.

‘The only thing that will be different from what we should have done is that because of COVID-19, there are certain restrictions that would be in place.

‘You can see because of COVID-19 all over, school children, who usually should be part of this event, are not because we don’t want to allow the primary and secondary school children to come out. Children will not come because of COVID-19. It is part of COVID-19 recommendations or protocols.

‘You are aware that they said the Delta Variant is spreading around the world and everybody needs to be careful. The Rivers State Government is always listening to the advice of medical personnel and the NCDC on the COVID-19 protocols.

‘But the police would be able to make it a worthwhile experience for us. The COVID-19 restrictions would be the only restriction in place. Besides that, it would be a superlative Independence celebration. We are set.’

The Rivers SSG said the state government had already commenced the activities to mark the October 1 Independence Day Celebration, with Jumat service and church service.

‘The activities have commenced. Independence Day, 1st October, is the climax of it. But, before now, the Jumat service was well attended. On Sunday, the governor of the state led all of us to church to thank God for Independence Day,’ he stated.

The secretary urged the people of Rivers who want to be part of the celebration to adhere to the COVID-19 control protocol and ‘to keep having faith, particularly in the Rivers State Government. You can see what the governor is doing. He (Wike) is making sure no effort is spared to give to Rivers people all the promises he has made.

‘If you go round Port Harcourt and the entire Rivers State, you will that this is a government that is really geared to ensuring that people have true dividends of democracy.’

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.