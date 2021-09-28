From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked Yoruba nationalist group “Oduduwa Republic” and all the Christians in the northern part of the country as well others who feel oppressed in the country to join them in their sit-at-home protest on October 1 to reject what it described as injustice on the citizens in the country by the federal government.

Media and publicity secretary of the group Emma Powerful in a statement on Tuesday urged the various tribes to set aside their political and religious differences and unite for the protest.

Powerful in the statement said” “Following our earlier declaration of October 1st sit-at-home order issued by the leadership of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), all Nigeria oppressed tribes should reject the Nigerian government evil agenda against the indigenous peoples.”

He added: “We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), request our brothers and sisters in Oduduwa Republic and Middle Belt who suffer a similar fate with us to join hands in sympathy protest.

“All lovers of freedom including Christian communities in the North and other parts of Nigeria, who receive humiliation, intimidation and killings from Fulani terrorists, bandits and murderous herdsmen should understand that time has come for all victims of Fulani impunity and atrocities to unite together for resistance.

“We need to put our differences behind us and rise as one people to defend our ancestral land and heritage against our common enemy,” Powerful said

Explaining further reasons for the alliance, Powerful said “We advise all oppressed people in Nigeria to know that we are all victims of Fulani evil agenda which the federal government of Nigeria has been encouraging and supporting them to eliminate indigenous tribes and take over their ancestral lands.

“Our objective is to deliver all indigenous nationalities, so everybody must reject Nigeria with their impunity if we want to be free from Fulani subjugation. Nigeria does not worth celebrating and our children must be saved from the evil that is Nigeria. Our freedom is due and ready for us to take it.

“We are demanding justice for the oppressed Indigenous people in Nigeria. We can no longer afford to deceive ourselves, suffering and smiling to celebrate fake Nigeria independence day every year.

“We must not fail to understand that the federal government dread our freedom since Nigeria started its existence in 1960, and that is why Fulani wants to keep every indigenous nationality out of existence in Nigeria, but we must resist their evil plot on this October 1st and show the world how serious we are.

“Every indigenous nationality in Nigeria has experienced one form of intimidation and humiliation from Fulani hegemony since 1960 till date. It is now time to end our captivity.

“The agitation by IPOB is not for Biafran people alone but for all the oppressed indigenous tribes in Nigeria including Christian communities in the North. We are fighting for victims of unprovoked genocidal attacks by Fulani jihadists in Yoruba land and the Middle Belt.

“We are fighting for the innocent people of Plateau, Katsina, Adamawa, Zamfara and other parts of the North killed daily by Fulani bandits. We are also fighting for innocent security agents being wasted by Fulani terrorists in the North through sabotage.

“We are fighting for the conquered Hausa tribe being enslaved by Fulani cabals. The October 1st sit-at-home and rejection of Nigeria in every ramification is also to demand the release of those who committed no crime known to law but are languishing in jail.

“They must be freed Freedom fighters and innocent civilians cannot be languishing in jail while bandits and murderous Fulani herdsmen are moving about freely. It’s an error we won’t tolerate anymore

“We are under divine mandate to liberate all subjugated tribes in Nigeria and deliver them from Fulanisation. Therefore, they should all rally behind this Operation Reject Nigeria on October 1st because this is a very auspicious time.

“In case they don’t know, unity among the oppressed indigenous nationalities in Nigeria is the nightmare of the Fulani controlled federal government. That’s why it has continued to sow the seed of discord among us but we must resist it now if we want to survive the Fulani evil agenda.”

The Igbo separatist group has ordered Northern and Western parts of Nigeria to shut down their businesses during the October 1st sit-at-home in solidarity for the release of innocent people who it said has been sacrificing for the betterment of the children and unborn generation.

