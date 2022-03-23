From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Foreign exchange broker OctaFX has launched a programme aimed at training 250 Nigerian students in forex trade at Rivers State University.

Lead strategist for OctaFX, Ajola Johnson, who spoke at the event said the move by the company was necessitated by the level of unemployment of young graduates who find it difficult to secure jobs after their graduation.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

‘With the way the current university system, you find out that people come into school, study their courses and leave without having any skill. Sometimes, they are not able to apply what they learned in school and some cannot hold down a job after school. So, we design this initiative because we understand that Nigerians have multiple lives,’ she stated.

‘We can do different things at different times. So, this is designed to empower students to have something to do while studying in school. With that, one can get a university degree alongside a degree in forex.’

She stated that the initiative was geared toward diverting the attention of young people from internet fraud and creating an enabling platform where they can legitimately make an income while in or out of school.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘We simply want to make a clear pathway for young people to learn about the forex market and to make an income. This means that whenever young people want to trade currencies, the company creates a reliable platform,’ Johnson said.

Speaking further, Johnson disclosed that the initiative, having its first phase in the Rivers State University, would be on a project-by-project basis, adding that it would be sustained over time every quarter.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘We intend to organise programmes like this in a number of universities with Port Harcourt being the first, we intend to empower them with the knowledge and support that they need to gain financial independence,’ she said.

‘Two hundred and fifty students registered and in attendance, there are over 150 students currently learning. It will be on a project-by-project basis, this being the first them, it will be sustained over some time quarterly.

‘We hope that those that came in without any prior knowledge of forex trade, within the duration of our training, learn everything about forex and become self-sufficient and become meaningful and responsible people in the society.’