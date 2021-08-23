By Chinenye Anuforo

Leading real estate development company, Octo5, has made homeownership easily accessible and affordable to all working-class Nigerians through its latest campaign tagged ‘50k STOW Landlord’.

In October 2020, the brand launched a web and app-enabled home purchase platform known as STOW for off-plan and new build homes provided by proven real estate developers targeted at easing the process of owning homes for young professionals and other Nigerians.

Speaking on the rationale behind this campaign, Chief Executive Officer, Octo5 Holdings, Babajide Odusolu said “Our goal is simply to make it relatively easy for all hardworking Nigerians to be empowered and become homeowners. Through our STOW Platform, you can begin your journey to homeownership with as little as fifty thousand naira monthly”

“Our aim is to drastically reduce the entry barrier for every hardworking Nigerian. Through this campaign, we’re basically encouraging Nigerians to embrace economic freedom”

STOW Home Purchase Plan is designed as a demand aggregator and marketplace for buying and potentially trading homes being developed by Octo5 and a network of proven developers. Through STOW, prospective subscribers can evaluate projects, subscribe to chosen ones, track their payments, monitor project progress and, if desired, exercise an option to convert their purchases to mortgage homes.