Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has declared a statewide fasting and prayer session to mark Nigeria’s Independence Day anniversary tomorrow.

The governor, in a statement by Commissioner for Information, Chief John Kalu, requested Abians to join him and members of the clergy in a special prayer and fasting session scheduled to hold at Dr. Michael Okpara Auditorium, Government House, Umuahia, from 6am to 12 noon.

Ikpeazu who described Abia as truly ‘God’s Own State’ said the people had numerous reasons to thank God for Nigeria at 61.

He said no leader can achieve God’s purpose for the people without prayers, referring to the Book of 2Chronicles 7:14 which said: “If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” to buttress his point.

