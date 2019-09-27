After months of working round the clock, comedian turned-moviemaker and actor, Koffi held a private screening for his latest movie, A Broken Place at COSON House, Ikeja, Lagos recently.

A Koffi Idowu-Nuel film and Soji Odedina story, A Broken Place replays the day-to-day struggle Nigerians encounter with politics, land grabbers, youthful exuberance and uprisings. It will premiere on October 1, Nigeria’s Independence Day.

The movie parades Seun Akindele, Dele Odule, Nobert Young, Eric Obinna, Tina Mba, Adebimpe Oyebade, Saeed Mohammed, Soji Odedina, Chukwuka Jude, Koffi Tha Guru, and Georgewill Jonathan.

Others include Audrey Joseph, Dexter Rodney Ojo, Hakeem Rahman, Bukky Thomas, Tomiwa Sage, Stella Maris, Wale Oluwaleimu, Jide Alabi, Grace Gold, Nene Nwanyo, Ibro Lee, and Ifeoma Ejimadu.

“A Broken Place is a movie that addresses the Nigerian realities and our communal clashes today,” Koffi says.