From Okwe Obi, Abuja

General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), Pastor William Kumuyi, has said Nigeria will experience real independence from attacks, oppression and torture as it celebrates its independence anniversary on October 1.

Kumuyi made this declaration upon his arrival in Abuja for a five-day crusade with the theme: “Divine solution global” which starts today.

“We are having a great programme, we call it crusade, others call it a conference. We want to bring a divine solution for all people as we come together, and from the past, what has happened and what we believe will happen is that there is going to be a turnaround for the better for everyone that will participate. The programme will last for five days and it is from Friday all through to Tuesday.

“After the programme, we will be having our independence. I believe that with the focus on a divine solution for all, not just for people who are on the ground, but we are going to connect online with people all over this nation and all over the world.

“I believe that as we move to the next phase as a country and as individuals and family together, I believe that real independence from all the things that oppress, attack and torture our lives, we are going to have real freedom and solution for every problem.”

On the face-off between resident doctors and the Federal Government, the cleric called for dialogue or negotiation among parties in order to end the strike.

“I believe that as we follow the issues, they are trying to resolve everything, I think as we have conflict, the solution is not attacking each other and finding fault, but finding a middle ground, whether we dialogue or negotiate and I believe that we are about seeing the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.