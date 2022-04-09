From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An 81-year old businessman, Joseph Olubiyi Toriola, has been installed the 20th Ogunsua of Modakeke in Osun State.

The new monarch who is the father of the Chief Executive Officer of the telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, succeeded Oba Moses Oyediran, who joined his ancestors last month.

It was gathered that the installation rites had commenced on Saturday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The monarch said he had been in the line for the stool in the last 43 years ago.

He called for the support of all sons and daughters of the town, promising that he would work towards bringing development to the town.