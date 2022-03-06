Octogenarian Afro-jazz musician and saxophonist, Prince Eji Oyewole, who clocked 81 last Saturday, February, 19, dazzled guests at Bogobiri in koyi, Lagos, last Friday.

Oyewole, who is passionate about entertaining fans with good music, sang a repertoire of his hit songs like ‘Aye Ofe’ at his monthly gig.

The jazzist who had his tutelage under highlife greats like Eddie Okonta, Chris Ajilo during his early career, said his longevity in music is a gift from God.

“I believe my music is a great gift from God, and I love to make people happy. Having started music early in life, I thank God that I am still singing at 80. My secret is to focus on the main things and leave the rest to God. I have travelled round the world with my music and I have found out that life itself is a gift and whatever you do in life, do it right and don’t cheat the next person because it will boomerang. I want to be remembered as someone that brought love and happiness through his music,” he said

With songs like ‘Love makes the World Sweet’, ‘Aye Ofe’, Prince Oyewole who had performed with Roy Chicago, Ambrose Campbell, Bobby Benson and even Fela Kuti to name a few, is a testament of poise and grace.