From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An octogenarian, Solomon Idahosa, has appealed to the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II and the Edo State Government to intervene and prevent the Enogie (Duke) of Evboivbioba village in Oredo Local GovernmentAarea of the state, Edwin Aigbe Izevbokun, from taking over his land.

Pa Idahosa said the action of the Enogie was a violation of the Benin monarch and the State Government’s directive on the ban of the Community Development Association (CDA) because the said parcel of land was earlier sold to him by the same traditional ruler in 2005.

He alleged that they invaded his farmland with armed men, chased away the labourers and destroyed some portions of the economic crops with earth-moving equipment with the sole intent of repossessing it and they are yet to vacate the place.

Idahosa’s counsel, Imuentinyanosa Atoe‎, in a petition to the Oba, said the Oba of Benin, Erediauwa of blessed memory, gave a verdict in favour of his client (Pa Idahosa) as the bonafide owner of the land in question in 2010.

He stated further that the Enogie and his family were directed to stay off the said land which he purchased through them (Enogie).

He said the failure of Enogie to respect the verdict and comply with the royal father led to his suspension as Enogie of the community.

‘Similarly, our client took the matter before the court in Suit No B/630/2010 against the Enogie claiming in 2010 when the Enogie failed to stop the act of trespass to our client’s land.

‘That in the year 2013, judgment was delivered in the said suit in favour of our client after a term of the settlement was entered into between both parties.

‘That consequent upon the term of settlement by our client and the said Enogie, our client presented himself before the Omo N’ Oba, N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba of Benin and pleaded passionately for the suspension placed on the Enogie to be lifted which request made humbly was granted and the suspension was lifted,’ the Oba was told in the petition.

The petitioner further explained that surprisingly, the Enogie and his family instituted a suit No.B/676/2020 for themselves and on behalf of Evboivioba community against our client claiming the said land over which the Oba of Benin and the Edo High Court have given a verdict on the 26th day of November 2013.

He lamented that despite the fresh suit pending in court, the Enogie and his family took the laws into their hands by deploying bulldozers to the land and destroyed the palm trees planted on it.

Responding on behalf of his father, the son of the Enogie, Prince Kester Izevbokun, said the matter is before the court of law and would therefore not comment on the matter.

On his part, the Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 5, ASP Tijani Momoh, confirmed that investigation into the said allegation has commenced and findings would be made public at the appropriate time.