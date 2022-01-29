After years of consistent hard work, singer cum songwriter, Orduen Ikon Andrew aka OD Woods, has finally dropped his much awaited maiden album titled, Ikonic.

The Benue-born artiste has previously released hit singles such as Go Below ft. Davido and Vector, Bless My Way ft. Ice Prince and Vector, Vibe ft. Orezi, Cold Drinks & Hot Girls ft. VJ Adams.

Ikonic is a collection of Afrobeats and dance hall hits produced by talented YUNGZIL, Charles Creation, and PJay Dino. It was mixed and mastered by STG and Tpiano. The album consists of 17 electrifying tracks some of which OD Woods did in collaboration with some of Africa’s finest artistes in the likes of Magnito, Francis Atela, Noobvee, AJ Natives, Morell, and US Native Alyric Royale.

The Ikonic album is currently streaming on all digital music platforms worldwide.