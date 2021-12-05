Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, popularly known as Dikeora Idemili, is many things put into one: an intellectual, a politician, businessman, philanthropist, motivator and culture enthusiast. Okonkwo, chairman of United Nigeria Airlines and Abuja’s landmark, The Dome Entertainment Centre, turned 56 today, December 5. In this exclusive interview with MAGNUS EZE, Okonkwo, Zenith Labour Party governorship candidate in the last Anambra election, speaks on what life has taught him; driver of his charities, lessons in politics and how to reinvent the youth of Southeast Nigeria and the region’s economy, among other issues. Excerpts:

Looking back, how do you feel at 56 and what has life taught you?

I thank God the almighty for the journey of life. I am 56 today, December 5, and that’s the authentic date of birth from the baptismal card. It’s not an affidavit of birth. And looking back to the story of my birth, my mother said I was 12 months inside the womb instead of the usual nine months; then the journey from the northern part of the country where I was born, travelling on the road before the civil war, sleeping in the bush for two to three days without anything to eat by my parents except me sucking the breast from the little that was left of my mother; then coming down to the East just a few months after birth, then living our rural village, then growing in the kindergarten, going to primary school and going to the city for the first time to start my primary four in the city of Onitsha. And all through my experience in Onitsha main market in between studies and then going to the shop to meet with my father and then to Lagos, seeing Lagos life and then travelling overseas, Russia to be specific, for my future studies, overcoming the harsh weather, the language issue and getting to the highest level of academic qualification which is Ph.D and then resolving to come and battle the Nigerian monster to survive in this country which I love so much. I can say that I was born in the North, displaced to the East by the civil war, experienced life’s hustle in West, schooled abroad and back home to engage in useful and progressive endeavours to help in the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria and humanity. Having gone through all these and being healthy and alive, standing tall by the special grace of God to be counted, I have nothing to say rather than ‘thank you God Almighty.’ When I turned 50, I thought that my age count will stop there. Looking forward to see that very soon, I’ll be clocking 60 and then thinking back when I was younger, when I heard that someone was 50, I thought the person was already in the category of Methuselah. But seeing myself at 56, I feel strong. I don’t have any unique health challenge. It is a very big grace and blessing from God. For me it has not been a life for myself. It has been a life I tried to live and see the value of it in terms of what I add to other people’s lives. It may not necessarily be the choice I made for myself. It is the upbringing, the value, the virtue which we all have from the family tradition and then the teaching of the church which prescribes that you must really be a good person, seen to be able to grow and be somebody in life, it is just for you to be dutifully submissive to the teachings of the church, in this case the Catholic Church. And then the traditional values and cultural virtues which surround the immediate environment which also become part of the family foundation. All these put together made me understand that life is not about myself. At every point in time, I think of how I could be of immense value to the society, to my community and to humanity.

Would you say it has been a life of fulfilment?

If I look at the way life has treated me as an individual, I would say, God has been very generous and benevolent. My sense of fulfilment would have been more if my immediate community, my country has more number of people who can feed themselves, who can find jobs, who would be able to make a living and who can afford descent life for themselves. That is the only thing that could give me the feeling of fulfilment in life. That was something we tried to do and help out in my own individual capacity, but realizing that the more you tried to change the situation in Nigeria, the more you see that some other people are in more need than you can imagine and for that reason, I tried to seek for public office in a way of contesting for the governorship.

You seem to have achieved so much in life. What is the secret; how did it happen?

Achievement is relative. If you have to evaluate that with physical and material things, maybe one can say that you are right. But in my personal evaluation, I look more on my inner assessment. Am I at peace with God? Am I at peace with myself? It is that template that everyday defines my level of achievement. I realised that material things can go to anybody, it can come to anybody and it can go at any time. But talking about that, what you have seen is not necessarily my own making because I am not the most hardworking person. I’ve seen people who have worked harder than me. I’ve also seen people who have studied more than I did, but it is just simply by God’s grace. I do the simple things that I need to do and in my own assessment of the teaching of the church, I’ve tried to engage in such things. I’ve been working hard actually from a very tender age, so, I know nothing else in life rather than work hard and believing that your hard work is in vain if it doesn’t have God’s blessings. So, while I do that, I look up to God for His will to be done and to bless the efforts that I make. This also can be driven from the family background, the culture and the traits I inherited from my father who was a very hardworking person. So, that’s all I know, how to work hard and I try to engage myself in things where the means will justify the end and not the other way round.

Some people do charity for pecuniary reasons, maybe political and all that. What drives philanthropy in you and your desire to intervene in a particular situation?

My family upbringing at that very tender age was such that we were told that everything on earth was to serve humanity. Anything we had was to serve humanity; you are just a custodian of it. For my family, until it benefits the larger people, you may not have done justice to it. It was such that when growing up in the village, even the child you have was not just your child alone. It was a common responsibility of all around. In my own family, growing up in the village, we never ate alone. My mother never cooked for us alone because in those days, the much we could do for charity was just food. There wasn’t much around. Though we had a family of nine, the cooking was for everyone. The people in the village will just be watching the smoke from my mother’s kitchen, when the smoke is on, they’ll know there is food on fire. And when the smoke is gone, you see them trooping in. And you’ll never see them disappointed because it will be enough for everyone. There is joy in eating together and my father then, in his own principle and philosophy, he lost his parents at a very tender age. He was a very brilliant person in the school, but after primary two, he had no person to pay his school fees. So, he was forced at a very tender age to leave home to be an apprentice, house-help to some people, learning all sorts of menial trades. At that stage of his life, he would tell us of how much he was deprived of even food in various places that he stayed. So, he swore to himself that never in his life will the issue of food be scarce for anybody around him. That in itself was actually the first principle of giving and those days, the only thing people had to give was food. Sharing food was like sharing everything. Nobody had cash. You see people going through the whole year with the same cloth. So, my dad will come back every Christmas and New Yam festivals with loads of food items to share because then he was shuttling between East and the North doing his business. When he came home, it would be a big bazaar for everyone around. In our own time, it became something that was more than food. People are in need of cash, they have to pay school fees; you can build things; you can meet people’s needs in various ways, but you know those days, these things were not an issue. So, I felt comfortable with it. I saw a lot of wisdom in it. And I also found out down the line that it is also something that gives me joy. It’s a combination of all these things that make me believe in philanthropy.

Many had thought that you will emerge victorious in the just held Anambra governorship poll given your robust campaign and rich manifesto, but it turned out the way it did. We will like to know how you feel; do you have any regrets; what is your next plan?

No, it is something that was well calculated. Something I gave a lot of thought. It’s something that I took a personal decision to go into. Normally, I take time for my actions and anyone including this one is a journey. Looking for fulfillment, I wasn’t fulfilled doing things on a personal level; you see needs growing all over, knowing that I can do more; knowing that I’m equipped and as a matter of fact, I went to school in a place that leaders are trained. We were at Peoples Friendship Leadership Universe Moscow, named after Patrice Lumumba. It’s a training ground for leaders all over the world. That school has produced many presidents around the world. That was where I made my first degree studying Economics and Management of National Economy and all that. This prepared me for leadership. By 1999 and the years after, our politics was still a little bit uncertain. The way and manner it was being played by those who didn’t mean well for this country were not in line with my own principles. But I remained very active in politics, giving political advice and waiting for that moment to step in. That moment I thought came. This last election, I took my time and started planning and plotting it since 2015 when the PDP lost the election and had no other government in Anambra State. It became unattractive to a lot of political scavengers. So, cleaning up the party and nurturing it to this point was something that I am happy about and it’s something the PDP family in Anambra and nationwide appreciate and value. And heading to the primaries, the whole world knew that the choice of the party was 80 per cent in our favour. But some people felt they could manipulate the process. They did their worst, and the outcome became what it was, but my philosophy is that you must get to your destination. So, after the primaries, what was uppermost in my mind was that you have to get to the end and I did get to the end. I am glad I did. My name was on the ballot and it offered us opportunity to get our manifesto known to people and I am very happy that even as of today, a good number of people walk up to me and say that they know that I am the best man for the job at that moment. They say that I did not lose rather Anambra people lost. We have a good; robust manifesto and I am glad we were able to present it to Anambra people, for all and sundry. Sometimes in election, I have no doubt that it is not all the time that the best will emerge. Now that the result has been announced, we have to wait and see how the whole thing will end. But from facts that are available to me, I believe that the last has not yet been heard about the Anambra election. And the election itself presented an opportunity to the challenges like never before. This was an election that for the first time, we lost about two months of campaign because of insecurity situation. It was like a war front and it was just two months to the election. Some landlords would call you to return the money you paid for rent so that they shut down their property used as local government and ward offices. They don’t want their places to be seen as going against the threat of no election. People may not understand how much the problem it was. And then there wasn’t much available time for free movement for the campaign. Our strategy to win the election was to go and mobilize greater percentage of those docile voters knowing that Anambra itself has already a record of about just 20 or 25 per cent of participation in elections. Our strategy was that we need to go look out for those 80 per cent where they are because our study showed that those people were showing enormous apathy because more often than not, the internal selection process of political parties do not bring out an inspiring candidate of their choice. Then because of their lack of confidence and trust in system, they also think that their vote doesn’t matter. So, with combination of these, they decided to remain docile. But we have known deep down that our candidate was able to wake a lot of them from slumber. They were charged and motivated to join the process. We saw that coming up to the point that security became an issue and we know that there are a good number of people who rightful think that nothing was worth their safety. Those people did not even show up. So, at the end of the day you had just the very few, just about 10 per cent of people who their vote counted. And if you look closer into this 10 per cent, 50 per cent of them were actually, probably those who were lured to come out from their different houses by their friends and family because there was a bazaar going on. As a matter of fact, this could not be categorized as an election, it was simply a bazaar. There was huge and substantial noncompliance with the process. In my own assessment, if Satan had descended on that day of the election with enough money in his pocket and was on the ballot, he would have won the election. The voters who gathered at the election were not asking, whose party, who was the candidate or the manifesto. The only language that was synonymous was how much were you willing to pay? So, there was a bargain. And as you could see, INEC had their own challenges that huge number of poling units were not attended to. There were not even INEC staff because of shortage of staff due to fear for their lives. As at the last count, we find that over 200,000 people were disenfranchised by INEC not showing up. This was by INEC’s own attestation. So, I don’t know how much effect that will have on the final action, but we will wait and see.

In 2017, about 150,000 persons voted and re-elected Governor Willie Obiano and in this election, Prof Charles Soludo got about 112,000 votes to become winner. This means a huge drop. From what you are saying, you are not comfortable with it at all, are you?

I am not at all, but I can tell you that with the prevailing circumstances prior to the election, I was not surprised about the apathy. The security threat was real and then Anambra was turned into a garrison. One can say that probably there were as many security people as voters. To some people, the presence of security personnel that ordinarily would have given them confidence to go about their businesses even scared them away. My only known concern was the bazaar-like kind of environment where 90 per cent of the votes was traded and paid for. And obviously, it means that 90 per cent of those who came out to vote were the lowest of the low in income earning in Anambra State. Those people are the biggest number that have felt the negative effect of APGA government. They are the Okada riders, taxi and Keke drivers and people running around doing menial jobs. These were people known to be petrified by the name APGA before the election because of what they go through. But here they are left with no choice. Surely, a winner has been announced. From my deep knowledge and sentiment in Anambra State, this could not be seen as a true reflection of what the people had wished under a normal political environment. We had our plans but we never planned for vote inducement. I know the challenges in the state very well and was ready to give them squarely. But I know it is a very strong challenge which if you avoid it you thank God for removing the burden off your shoulder. Because this would have taken a lot from me in terms of sacrifice. It will put you in an environment that is not conducive. It will put you day-to-day with people who are mean and people who necessarily are coming with much to offer. Your family life, your love life, the things you are used to will not be there. Thank God I had good understanding of my family, my wife whom I am grateful to. They stuck by me throughout the entire process and were ready to go all the way. So, for me, I am happy and still thanking God that we brought about a revolution because a great number of people were very happy to see people like us talking on issues not just typical political rhetorics. They can compare things we said we will do with the things we have done and things we are going to do. And I tell you that is going to be a huge challenge to any other person who is going to contest that election because he cannot easily write off what we have imprinted in people’s minds.

In the build up to the election, you made some promises to people, including some MoUs you signed with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University. What is the fate of these MoUs now that you did not win the election?

Before the election and even during the election, we had continued to do things on individual capacity. My promise to the people was that no matter the outcome of the election, I will continue to do even more of those things that I promised or that I can do in my own individual capacity. All the MoUs we signed with Unizik are under implementation and a whole lot more we are going to do under our foundation. Don’t forget that we made bold to say that I had also attracted foreign direct investment into Nigeria; we had attracted Anambra diasporans interest into Nigeria and there were just simply by being what we are having been a diasporan myself, just giving them my shoulder to lean on coming in. We will continue to work hard, doing what we know how to do best-expanding our private businesses; continue to empower people. As we speak today, we have a good number of people going for one training or the other in different parts of the world. So, we would fulfil all our promises to the letter and even do more, but this will be within our individual capacity. I love Anambra State and know what is good for the people, so, I will continue to do things in unique ways for them to see what life can make for them.

The Igbo apprenticeship scheme that you funded the research in Unizik is still being discussed here and there. Now that the report is out, how do you think that it could be implemented?

That is one of the things that I can tell you that I am very proud to be part of. I am very thankful to the team from Unizik that really did good work on that. The result of the research has been presented; it’s quite phenomenal. A lot of things came out of it including business vocabularies-apprenticeneurship, the changing of the name ‘Igba Boi’ to ‘Nkwado Ogaranya’. At the moment, we are working on the action document template for implementation. Many of them will require advocacy. It will be broken down in a way that any government might choose to pick any aspect to implement. It’s not going to be an exclusive knowledge that I will keep to myself. The team will be available to support any Southeast state government that would want to fly with that and my foundation will be willing to aid the process. All we can do now within our individual capacity, we will continue to do, but it’s just something that in the next three months if well-handled can take away 50 per cent of our unemployed youth from the streets and channel them towards the right trajectory where in a couple of years they can be independent; self-employed and also employers of labour. This is very serious and that apprenticeship; the mentorship has been what has made the Igbo people tick. If you take the case of Africa’s first billionaire, Sir Louise Ojukwu who was from Nnewi, though some people think that the apprenticeship scheme was after the war, but it was there, way back before the war; his initial trade were textile and transport, if you go back to Nnewi, known early billionaires from Nnewi were the likes of Izuchukwu Transport; Ekene Dili Chukwu Transport; those were the initial commercial vehicle drivers for Sir Louise Ojukwu. That way, they went through the tutelage; the apprenticeship and from there they took that line of business and grew. And from there, they grew other people. Because he was Africa’s first billionaire, probably there are more billionaires in Nnewi than in some regions in Nigeria. It is a tradition we must not allow to die and the good thing about this is that what seems to be the only criteria are good behaviour and hard work. And that’s the virtue that is fast fading away in our society and communities because that apprenticeship does not require the person to be the son of a rich man or the best of brains, but he just has to be of good behaviour; good character and hard working. The other things that one requires can come from the apprenticeship scheme, for instance, certain level of education in this modern times, an apprentice could still be going to school while undergoing the scheme. He can also acquire some skill that could enhance him at his own expense. It’s something that I am very passionate about; it’s something that I will continue to drive, something that we will continue to send the message across and we will not relent in doing that.

The Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce and Industry which you are the founder/President was inaugurated barely two months ago. How soon would Nigerians begin to benefit from that relationship with Russia?

A lot is already going on in that direction. In the micro level, there has been a whole lot of contacts among private business people, but on the macro level, several visits are being organised between Nigerians and Russians. But I think that the effects of most of these things will begin to manifest in a couple of months. Russia has indicated interest in participating in certain processes that are going on; where the Nigerian government is requesting for tender for concession. Russia is also available to come in with huge resources that are needed for investments in the area of construction; power and other infrastructural provision. They are very strong and good at it. So, a couple of governments at the state level are looking at possible ways of engaging them; and I hope they will take the right decisions to get the benefits in this and then do what is necessary on their own part. The Russians I know too well have made up their mind and I can bet that what you seal with them is what you get. They are ready to play their game when the ball is passed to them, but a whole lot has to be done from the Nigerian side.

The Mkpuru Mmiri scourge is the biggest challenge in the Southeast today and we recall that you harped on this during your campaign. As one that has invested substantially in the youth and is at home with them, how do you think that the issue should be tackled; or do you think that the current flogging of sellers and users of the drug by communities will solve the menace? People are also saying that wealthy sons and daughters of Igboland should begin to empower the youth and create jobs for them. What’s your take?

I am glad that you recollected that I dwelt so much on Mkpuru Mmiri during my campaign and I think also that it’s on record that I was the only candidate out of the lot that saw that and hammered on it. It so happened that after the election there was a spike and it became a general knowledge. I think that now that people are more aware of the existence of Mkpuru Mmiri, though too late because I started noticing this in the last three years and I had started dealing with it in my own community; and from my experience, I don’t think that this public humiliation; public flogging is the way out of it. Communities may be making effort with that but these are young innocent people that have been disappointed by the society; they have been let down by our leadership. So, flogging, disgracing and humiliating them in their unconsciousness is like adding salt to injury. I don’t think that is the issue. I want to see people talking more about rehabilitation centres. We attributed the Mkpuru Mmiri thing to the total failure or decay of our ethical infrastructure which was part of our 10-point agenda for Anambra people. Our research has shown that these things are happening due to lack of values; the things that we held so dearly within our society, culturally and otherwise are no more there. Flog any of these guys as much as you can and if he still goes back into the society that has abandoned its culture and values, where evil has become the norm, then it will be easy for him to return to his drug ways. Empowerment is good, but from the research from our foundation, we discovered that some of these people get involved not necessarily because they have no opportunities or they have not had exposure to being responsible to themselves and the society. We found out that it was not just those who had not been empowered. In a meeting I had with them about three years ago in my community, I found out that some of them had controlled their own money; big money running into at least N10 million at some point. These are young people, who would go into a bush, map out a land that doesn’t belong to them; sell it and make the money. So, this is not coming from people who had not been empowered. You will find out also that some of these victims of Mkpuru Mmiri are coming from families that can afford their school fees, so, they have opportunities. Is empowerment a solution; yes! It is yet when you see that some of these people had been empowered, but because of the exposure to Mkpuru Mmiri, it has messed them up that they have also abandoned their empowerment. So, when we talk about Mkpuru Mmiri, and this empowerment, it only looks as if those involved are people walking around the streets, who had no opportunities and who have not been empowered. Looking at the solution, we should look more towards our value system. We have to go back to the roles of parents in the lives of their children. I have also had encounters with parents; a good number of them are helpless, some of them have lost control of their children just because they do not have financial control over them. So, there are more to just flogging these guys and give them job to do. The government should talk about systematic rehabilitation; they have to rehabilitate them. These young people they flog across the communities are the future of those communities; they are still the people who could become anything in life if they are not destroyed. Exposing them to such a mess, stigma and humiliation that go with it is not good for their future. And I think that it’s also barbaric; when you flog somebody who is a victim of Mkpuru Mmiri publicly, what will you do to an armed robber? Even for an armed robber, all we need to do is to find a way to get a better life for these people. It’s a problem because our value system has decayed and most governments have not seen it as an issue. The actions and inactions of our leadership has led to the decay of our value system. I think this serves the purpose of the government of the day because when you have people who are helpless and look up to you, it makes it easier for them to manipulate such people. I recommend that Anambra State; the Southeast states government should pay strong attention to economic development that would make money available not only to the youths, but parents too. Our economic growth system is non-existent; we rely wholly on the monthly stipends from Abuja that come as allocation and this circulate within political families and loyalists. Look at the Internally Generated Revenues of Southeast states, they are the least in the country. So, where would the empowerment come from? Sixty to 70 per cent of this IGR is generated by people from our own area; outsiders are not there, why? We have to make the environment conducive for investment; not investment that we bring home out of sentiment, I am talking about investment that will work as in any other competitive business climate with the good things that should come with it. Until we do that, we might not be able to grow our economy in the region. If we wait until young people in Anambra leave the state before they can get better life; then we will continue to be in trouble because it will continue to weaken the manpower base of our state. Many investments require the right skills; the right manpower and the location of those investments should go to near where these skills are available. So, we must find a way of developing these skills and retain them within our own borders. Therefore, flogging is not the solution to Mkpuru Mmiri because if it is; then we would not have the number of mad people in our society. Growing up, I knew that flogging people in their nakedness seemed the only way of handling those who smoked marijuana, but we still see a lot of people who walked the streets because of marijuana.

United Nigeria Airlines began operation about nine months ago; we would want to know your experience so far in the sector; any plans for expansion and the Anambra cargo and passenger airport is almost ready; people feel it should be a hub for Anambra people in the sector, what’s your plans in that direction?

It’s been an interesting experience playing in the aviation sector with United Nigeria Airlines. Recall that we are the first post-COVID AOC airline in Nigeria and, it’s on record that we started operation less than 24hours after our AOC was granted us. It shows you how prepared we were; no doubt that the COVID problem had a lot of impact on our take-off because shortly before the lockdown, we had sent about 23 pilots and captains for necessary simulator training in South Africa. Just two to three days after their departure, there was total lockdown in Nigeria and South Africa. They spent about nine months in the hotel; they couldn’t even go for their training, they couldn’t come back and they couldn’t just go anywhere. And our aircraft had finished C-check and was ready to come but it couldn’t, so, we had to put it on a long preservation. It was a lot of challenge, it stayed about 12 months even before arriving in Nigeria. There are things you must do with aircraft whether you fly it or not. Thank God we overcame those challenges and then took off. I am happy that we came at the time we did because the industry needed that boost and I am also happy that we’re providing the services that we’re supposed to provide. We wouldn’t say that it has been without challenges because I recall that the first day of our operation, the aviation fuel was about N160 per litre and today, it’s above N360 per litre; meaning that it’s more than twice the price when we started. And the price of ticket has not been hiked proportionately within the period. Note that aviation fuel cost component is about 32-40 per cent. I recall also that in that first week of our operation, the dollar was three hundred and something naira, but today, depending on which rate you are working with, official rate is about 400; black market is 500 while parallel market is 560 something naira. Ninety five per cent of the aviation components; spare parts, all the services, the expatriate workers and a whole lot, are foreign exchange denominated. But I am glad that we have a good team that has been very prudent and efficient, and is bringing out the unique managerial skills in the industry. We are already at the final stage of our expansion for now. We are going to have new aircraft added to the fleet before the second week of December. We are going for big body aircraft and more will come. From our plan, we should be having additional three-four aircraft before the end of the first quarter of 2022. It’s what we have been working on and we are at the final stage now; expansion is inevitable. Regarding the Anambra airport; we already have office space allocated to us there. We are following the necessary procedure and regulatory issues. So, we would land in Anambra airport the first week it is opened for operation. Our team of staff is already trained and waiting to take-off there. Recall that until now, United Nigeria Airline is the only one with its operational base in the Southeast which is the Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu. As the Anambra airport is opened, we will see the space and what is available for us to operate there, but southeast remains our operational hub.

At 56, what should Anambra people and Nigerians expect from you?

They should expect more love, more dedication to serve humanity in and outside Anambra State; they should expect more availability to be able to counsel; mentor those young people who fancy my way of life, my way of doing things and guiding them in the right direction. On my part, I expect prayers from them so that I will have long life with more wisdom so that by the time I am 60 years, I will be that old man who will find a comfortable place under a tree in my village and be dealing with issues that have to do with the environment and the community with God’s wisdom only truthfully and fairly for everyone. That’s truly what I am looking forth to. I always admired those old men in the village whom they will always go to for nothing, but the truth. That’s the role I wish to fit into very well, so that when the truth is being sought after, they will say go to that man, he will always say and stand by the truth. But before I get to that stage, my phone will always be available.

