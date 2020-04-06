Even in death, I remember you all today and always. Because you lived in Christ, to the best of my knowledge, your death is gain. This is an obituary-cum-memorial.

Penultimate Saturday, I lost a friend, senior colleague, gentleman to a fault and former editor of Headlines, a monthly special publication of the Daily Times of yore, Mr. Dele Odebiyi, which exited at the Ikorodu General Hospital. I lack words to describe this man of profuse humility. We had very cordial, personal and occupational relationships while in the Daily Times notwithstanding the age differential.

A consummate and peace-loving unionist who always stood for peace at all costs, I doubt if Mr. Odebiyi had any “mutual enemy” while on this divide because of his unparalleled and profound attitude to existential humanism. He scarcely missed the monthly congress of the Lagos State Council of the NUJ and our chapel meetings in Times. I should know because I was the concurrent assistant secretary and secretary of both arms, respectively.

Oga Odebiyi, please greet all colleagues of ours mentioned below which had gone ahead of you—and us still privileged to be here even if temporarily! At God’s opportune time, we shall all reunite in a blaze of glory to part no more. And so shall it be.

When I left The Post Express as its editor in controversial circumstances, the next port of call was New Age as a member of the Editorial Board and double-columnist. The moment I arrived at the Iganmu office of New Age, its editor, Steve Osuji, put a call to the Managing Director, Mr. Sully Abu, who invited us upstairs and within a few minutes of a largely informal discussion, I was offered the job on personal recognition. That was my first meeting with both men.

As soon as DAILY SUN berthed in Apapa, I moved to see its first editor and now Special Assistant (Media) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Otunba (Chief) Femi Adesina, one of the finest (in character and looks) gentlemen I have ever met. Without much ado in his office, he took me to the last floor of the complex where I was introduced—without any previous appointment—to the duo of Chief Mike Awoyinfa and the late Pastor Dimgba Igwe who at the time were the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief and Deputy Managing Director/Deputy Editor-in-Chief, respectively, of The Sun. Again, to summarize the story because of exigencies, my reputational pedigree seamlessly took charge of the ad hoc interview-like session. The following week, the world knew that an eagle had landed on the firmament of Apapa with my editorial engineering in our soar-away Voice of the Nation. Now, you can understand why I have anchored this tribute on the late Dele Odebiyi, Pastor Igwe and Mr. Tunji Oseni, who meant much more to me than any other journalist—living or dead. I know they should be in the Lord’s bosom. Let me equally thank egbon Awoyinfa for unhesitatingly believing in me despite that first-time meeting. He declared that my media antecedents and testaments on my professionalism were far more than academic credentials (which I also have in abundance, by God’s grace)—I never disappointed him in my job execution which I did with electrifying panache.

The last time Igwe and this writer met was aboard a flight from Kano to Lagos after that year’s conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Katsina. When we landed in Lagos, we met at the car park where his SUV was already waiting for him. Surprisingly, he forgetfully, I believe, left without any parting word or even a handshake! I looked on as they drove off, bewildered! Then the next day or thereabouts, I got a call from a friend of mine, Charles Okogene, that the worst had happened: a hit-and-run vehicle had abruptly terminated the life of our own Igwe! Charles said I should confirm immediately and I did. You know the rest of the story.

As I read the demise of egbon Odebiyi on Facebook a few days ago, I inconsolably remembered, as always, some colleagues and friends of mine who died recently and years back. Please add to the list as I cannot recollect them all and pre-eminently thank God for their lives and ours, particularly, as it could have been any of us! Pray for their families and, if possible, mediate financially.

The names in no sequence: Soga Odubona, Deji Onajobi (who died after a vehicular ghastliness), Afolabi Alo, Dr. Femi Sonaike (Quo Vadis), Godwin Agbroko, Ladi Lawal (Baba Nla), Abayomi Ogundeji, Mike Ekwuribe, Blessing Onumajuru, Femi Olatunde, Bukola Afolabi, Imokhuede Ogunleye, Ebenezer Edohasim, Johnson Ekarume, Ngozi Ogunde, Emma Omorodion, Kudirat Ehizogie, Moses Ezulike, Ebhohon Ikhurionan, Ogbonnaya Amadi (entertainment reportage maestro), Sam Odamo, Adolphus Okonkwo, Paul Ohia, Anene Ugoani, Remi Oyo, Kelly Ujor, Niyi Ogundare (DTN Motoring Editor), Saliu Aruna, Lucky Odigie (ace cameraman), Nnamdi Anazia (sports analyst), Austen Adamu, Gbadebo Oseni, Assumpta Ekpe, Sam Famakinwa, Baba Bayo Oguntunase (English language activist), Kola Danisa, Papa Chris Jones Ayaeze, Emma Agesse, Chike Akabuogu…almost all of them were close friends of mine.

Almighty Father, I thank you for the precious gift of life. I have passed through copious valleys of death and here I am alive by the instrumentalities of your awesomeness, grace, and faithfulness. I must adore, praise and worship you for the rest of my life.

Now the second list of the departed in no particular order: Emeka Enechi, Sylva Eleanya, Tunji Oyeleru, Oshe MacPhilips, Ken Tadeferua, Edna Agwuocha, Nat Amogu, Emma Enwose, Kanayo Nwabuno, Wahab Ahmed, Naphali Tope Brown, Momoh Kubanji, Henry Kalio, Sunny Oribioye, Chidinma Akubundu, Ernest Inyang, Chinaka Fynecountry, Funso Muraino, Ezekiel John Solomon, Tunde Sani, Biodun Ogunbiyi, Olu Akindele, Bayo Onakoya, Lanre Sorunke, Nelson Akinmusere, Ndagane Akwu, Soye Jamabo, Ibrahim Auduson, Gbenga Agbana, Lanre Ikoyi, Toyin Makanju (T-Makenzie), Tunde Oshuntolu (ESBEE), Tunde Ejalonibu, Jide Dehinsulu (multiple award-winning sports photographer), Modosola Olaniyan, Bosun Oladunjoye, Emma Ekpenyong, Victor Omoregie (popularly called Vikolo Muchacho), Sam Ojeme, and Alhaja Bolanle Fasasi (Iya Oyo).

How can I forget Kola Animashaun, Nats Agbo Onoja, Anane Ozoagu, Imam Imam, Nnamdi Iyamah, Bayo Ohu, Ben Akparanta, Remi Oyelegbin, Orezina Agbodo, Diran Oshe, Tunde Sadiq, Olumide Coker, Maurice Archibong, Ranti Famuyibo, Dele Michael and Segun Opeibi (the quintessential golf reporter)…the list is inexhaustible!

As Joyce Cary would say, I look upon life as a gift from God. I did nothing to earn it. Now that the time is coming to give it back, I have no right to complain. Of course, I cannot complain about friends of mine who have translated. The only thing I can do is to periodically remember them and pay tribute to their departed souls.

The souls of the departed will continue to rest in peace on grounds of God’s mercifulness and supremacy.