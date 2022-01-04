Ogun State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, has added another laurel to his kitty as he recently emerged winner of the Award of Most Vibrant Commissioner for Agriculture in South West Nigeria.

Presenting the Medalinks Media Africa Award 2021 in his office in Abeokuta, the CEO Medalinks, Omooba Tiamiyu Taiwo, said Dr. Odedina bagged the award based on the unprecedented feats recorded in the agricultural sector of Ogun State leading to food security, job creation and agricultural industrialisation in the state.

Responding shortly after receiving the award, Odedina appreciated the Medalinks team for the award, which he said would spur him to do more in realisation of the agricultural agenda of the present administration led by Prince Dapo Abiodun, who has stated his resolve to use agriculture as one of the vehicles to drive the state’s economy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Other team members from Medalink at the award presentation include the Human Resource Manager, Mrs. Joecelia Monica, and the editor, Mr. Wale Bakare.