If there was to be any doubts about Martin Odegaard’s importance to Arsenal, the Norwegian midfielder has crushed all that in the past few weeks. The 23-year old was named the Man of the Match after their 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday, this is despite not being on the score sheet or among the assists.

Arsenal have five straight wins in the league and are now emerging as serious contenders for the top four. They will not win any trophy, for the second season running, but a return to the UEFA Champions League will seem like winning silverware. Martin Odeegard’s creativity in midfield is proving to be core in this aspect.

In their most recent match, Odegaard created six chances, and five of these came in the first half. Next up, two of the three teams with the best form in recent matches face off; Arsenal will be at home against Liverpool.

With an average four goal scoring chances created per game, Odegaard is ranked top in that aspect at Arsenal and rightly so. He makes players around him better, and with his tendency to lean towards the right flank, he’s made Bukayo Saka much more lethal. His improvised backheel for Saka against Watford and his role in Gabriel Martinelli’s goal against the same opponent say just the least.

Against Leicester City he was beastly and his manager Mikel Arteta reserved a good tribute to him; “He was terrific again today, in every aspect of the game; what he had to do in defending, when we were high and deep; in build-up phases; in the final third, the way he understood and managed the game when he was needed

“He’s come a long way since his arrival, he is showing great maturity and responsibility on the pitch and he makes the other players better, I think,” Arteta said.

Odegaard cost Arsenal £30m to join from Real Madrid. He struggled a bit to fit in at the start of the season but now that figure seems like a bargain. It will get even better if Arsenal do qualify for the UEFA Champions League, where they last played under Arsene Wenger.

Odegaard hasn’t scored a lot this season and he also doesn’t have many assists, but after a troubled spell at Real Madrid, one season of which he spent at Arsenal on loan, it is very easy to see how Arsenal are playing to his strengths. With 12 shots, he has scored four times and he poses a serious threat with set pieces and Arsenal are gradually trying to get him to operate around the opposition box, where he has been very significant.