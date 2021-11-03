Top personalities in sport and media world on Tuesday showered praises on the Chief Executive Officer of Peachtree Communications, Gboyega Okegbenro, who incidentally clocked 60 years yesterday.

Okegbenro, a journalist of over 40 years experience, is the Chairman Board of Trustee of the Sports and Media Development Network (SMED), a non-governmental Organisation, which was inaugurated for the media at the Omole Estate office of the media guru on Tuesday.

A former Super Eagles skipper and striker, Chief Segun Odegbami (MON), says the SMED initiative is a strong idea that will change the life of many youths in the country. “Okegbenro is full of many ideas and this is another nobble one. He told me about NFF News Magazine and I was not excited but he made a success out of the publication. The SMED initiative is a big one with sports and media together while education is also part of this. This is mass appeal and it will be widely embraced fast,” Odegbami said.

Editor, Vanguard on Saturday, Onochie Anibeze, while congratulating Okegbenro on his birthday added that it was time for the media to be at the forefront of sports development in the country.

“You can write to shape opinion and also ensure they listen to you.”

