Former international, Segun Odegbami alongside Saturday Editor, Vanguard Newspapers, Onochie Anibeze, and former Ogun State’s Commissioner for Sports, Bukola Olopade, are all expected to deliver papers at the launch of Sport and Media Development Network (SMED Network).

The SMED Network is a Non-Governmental Organisation set up to help youths, media practitioners, and athletes to boost their respective careers . According to the chairman of the board of Trustees and media guru, Gboyega Okegbenro, the experience of the above-named persons will be useful for the youths in the country and beyond .

“These people have gathered experience from different aspects of life and they will be of great influence on the career of the youths of this country,” Okegbenro said.

“Odegbami played football to the highest level, winning the Nation’s Cup for Nigeria while someone like Anibeze, a former Sports Editor of Vanguard, has covered so many sporting competitions.

