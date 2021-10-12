Agbana Football Academy from Ikole Ekiti has qualified to tackle Salem City FC from Oye Ekiti local government in the final of ODEP Inter Local Government Soccer Tournament, scheduled for October 22 at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium Ado Ekiti.

The donor and sponsor of the grassroots soccer tournament designed for the 16 local governments in the state, Otunba Demola Popoola has also revealed his plans to celebrate the soccer legend that had done Nigeria proud especially from the Southwest geo-political zone of the country during a dinner after the final ceremony.

Players that are expected to grace the closing ceremony include Chief Segun Odegbami, Dr. Felix Owolabi, Idowu Otubusen who was popularly known as Slow poison during his playing days, Chief Zion Ogunfeyimin, former Eagles and Shooting Stars goalkeeper, Dimeji Lawal, Peter Rufai, Ike Shorumun, Mutiu Adepoju, Duke Udi others.

Speaking ahead of the cup final, Otunba Popoola said he is using football is as veritable tools to investing in the lives of the Ekiti Youths, while not forgetting our heroes that had done the nation proud in the round leather game because it is of importance to celebrate soccer legend while alive than spending millions posthumous.

Meanwhile the coordinator of ODEP football tournament, Olanrewaju Agiri has called on all football lovers in Ekiti metropolis to come out in large numbers to watch the cup final as there will be opportunities to win lofty gift items and cash prizes in a predict and win promo designed as part of efforts to further empowers the youths through the competition.

