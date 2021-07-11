The grassroots soccer tournament designed and sponsored by Otunba Demola Popoola for the 16 local governments tagged ODEP Unity Cup has commenced at the Ado-Ekiti the capital city of Ekiti State amidst fanfares with Agbana FC from Ikole LG thrashing Genesis FC from Ado-Ekiti 2-1 in the opening match.

Popoola who was represented by Hon Adedipe Isiaka Adedara during the kickoff held on Thursday inside Oluyemi Kayode Stadium promised better days for youths in Ekiti State, using sports especially football for positive changes and capacity building.

He however, urged all players and coaches to show maturity and discipline throughout the competition so as to record a hitch-free tournament, while begging all the match officials to maintain fairness and balance officiating, promising to put every logistics in-place for successful tourney.

Coach Ademola Agbana who is coordinating the competition in his remark thanked the donor and sponsor of the football tournament for identifying with grassroots football which he described as the foundation of football development.

Meanwhile, other matches played in first fixtures of the tourney saw Facoms Yitb Soccer Academy of Irepodun Ifelodun lost to TIFE Bethsaida of Ise orun LG by 0-1 Salem City from Moba LG spanked Ifaki United from Ido osi LG. with 1goal to 0 while Are FC of Ijero LG won its tie against Kopek FC of Ikere LG by 1- 0.

