The donor and sponsor of ODEP Unity, a football competition among clubs from the 16 local governments in Ekiti State, Otunba Ademola Popoola has called for more collaboration to support the development of grassroots football in the state.

The sport’s philanthropist made the call while addressing newsmen on the reason behind the postponement date for the kickoff of the tournament, saying the shift in date was due to his concern to achieve his aim which is to accommodate genuine indigenous teams from each local government in Ekiti.

Popoola opined that grassroots development is a key factor in laying a good foundation for total growth of football in Ekiti and such efforts should not be left to the Football Association alone, but inclusiveness of all and sundry is important.

He added that “a date for the kickoff of the ODEP Unity Cup will be announced in a few weeks because there is need to ensure that the tournament touches all the youths at the grassroots so that the aims and objectives behind the competition is met.”

