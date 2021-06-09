The real estate market of Lagos has been given a boost with the entry of Odibola Properties.

According to the group managing director and the chief executive officer of the company, Bolaji Oshobukola, the property development company has been active for over 10 years in the South-South region, specifically in Rivers State.

“We have decided to extend our operations to Lagos to benefit from the real estate growth in the state and also contribute our quota and reduce the housing challenge in the state,” he said.

Speaking about the benefits that await Lagosians from Odibola Properties, Oshobukola avowed that: “Lagosians should expect nothing less than quality, perfection and affordable price. We will give them very affordable housing and we will ensure that we reach out to low-income earners.”

Furthermore, he said: “By our mode of operation, we are very precise. We provide premium housing, and we don’t compromise quality and standard.”

He also disclosed how the company plans to achieve its objective of helping to reduce housing deficit in the state: “The cosmopolitan nature of Lagos is enhanced by the fact that a considerable number of people daily move into the state. We are planning to go into most of the areas that have affordable land to ensure that we also reach out to low-income earners.”