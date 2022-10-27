From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Pro-chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of PAMO University of Medical (PUM) Sciences, Port Harcourt, Peter Odili, has announced automatic employment for the newly graduated nurses of the institution.

He spoke yesterday, at the induction/oath taking ceremony for the new nurses held at the university campus in Iriebe area of Rivers State.

Odili, the founder of the institution and former governor of the state also announced gift award of N500, 000.00 for the overall best graduated student, and N100,000 for each of the inductees, among other things

Daily Sun gathered that 12 inducted nurses were the first set of students admitted into the Department of Nursing Sciences, when the university started five years ago.

The pro-chancellor also tasked them on the need to always give honour and great respect to their parents, Governor Nyesom Wike and the state government for their contributions in helping them achieve their dreams.

Odili disclosed that the best graduating student showed extraordinary attention to what she was in the institution for, adding that other graduands demonstrated commitment and dedication to their studies

According to him, because of the hardwork the students demonstrated, members of the governing board had agreed that each of the students would receive N100,000; the best in the various sub-departments will get N200,000, the best graduating inductee, will get N500,000.

“Each inductee will get laptop, a stethoscope, a Thermometer, a Nurse’s clock/watch, and a Nurses bag.”

He also announced automatic employment for each of the nurses, after the period of automatic internship promised them by the Chief medical Director (CMD), of Rivers State University of Medicine.

He urged them to ensure they represent the school well, wherever they find themselves in the future.

Earlier during an interaction with newsmen, the Registrar/Secretary General, Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Faruk Abubakar, had lauded the PUM for the great work it was doing to increase the manpower base of the medical sector of the country, particularly in nursing care.

Abubakar described the induction of fresh graduate jurses into the system as a mark of great joy, especially coming at a time when the country is faced with mass exodus of medical workers.

He expressed confidence in the quality of graduates the University was graduating, noting that the institution is world class and its products are competent and professional in every sphere of nursing care delivery.

“What we’re witnessing today is a mark of joy to us, especially at a period when the country is faced with high turbulent of brain drain of nurses and midwives and this world class institution is today adding to the number to Nigerian workforce.”

In her keynote lecture, the resource person, Mrs. Gift Cornelian-Timighe, charged the graduates to ensure integrity, hardwork and teamwork while carrying out their nursing duties.

Timighe who is also a doctor urged them to ensure nobody (patient) dies in their hands.

Ends.