From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has condemned the raid by security operatives on the Abuja residence of Supreme Court jurist, Justice Mary Odili.

Diri who described the raid as ill-advised said it was an attempt to intimidate the judiciary, which is an independent arm of government.

He called on the Federal Government, which controls the security agencies, not to only investigate the incident but to also ensure that those found culpable are brought to book and properly sanctioned.

The Bayelsa governor reasoned that such condemnable acts by security agencies make a mockery of our country’s democracy and the principle of separation of powers.

He said the world was watching to see how the Federal Government handles the incident, which according to him, was another ugly episode and one too many on the attacks by security operatives on the homes of judicial officers in the country.

“Nigeria is not a Banana Republic that security operatives would just take the laws into their hands. The raid on Justice Mary Odili’s residence is highly condemnable and should not be glossed over by any responsible government.

“I urge the Federal Government to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and take needed actions against those found culpable.

Meanwhile Diri at the weekend disagreed with critics of the state, saying Bayelsa is not underperforming in terms of development considering the peculiar challenges confronting the state.

He stated this at the opening of a three-day solemn assembly as part of activities lined up for the 2021 Bayelsa Annual Thanksgiving Celebrations at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, in Government House, Yenagoa.

The governor, who spoke through his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, emphasized that Bayelsa was not lagging behind any of the states created the same day.

He described Yenagoa, the state capital as almost devoid of any trapping of infrastructural development at the point of its creation, challenged critics to be objective in their comparative analysis.

Diri pointed out that unlike other states created the same time, everything put on ground was built from the scratch by successive administrations right from the military era to the present under very challenging terrain and scarce resources.

Governor Diri, therefore, urged people of the state not to be despondent and talk down at their leaders and government, but rather play collaborative roles to move the state forward.

According to him the task of developing Bayelsa is a collective responsibility that should not be left alone for only leaders and those in authority.

